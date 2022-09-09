Autumn events showcase Denver as the cultural epicenter of the Rocky Mountain Region

Experience Denver's festivals highlighting art, film, food and more this Fall

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One way to explore and understand the heart of a city is through its events and festivals. The next few months are the perfect opportunity to get to know Denver as its exceptional dining and craft beer scenes will be celebrated, as well as its reputation as the arts and culture hub of the Rocky Mountain region.

The festivities begin with Denver Food + Wine running through Sept. 10. Around the city there will be tasting events, seminars and more benefitting the Colorado Restaurant Foundation's efforts to support worker education, training and mental health/wellness resources. The event culminates with the signature Grand Tasting with more than 40 top restaurants and 700 drink options from Southern Glaziers Wine & Spirits collection. VIP tickets to the Grand Tasting include access to bites from some of Denver's top restaurants including Apple Blossom, The Bindery, Mizuna, Shanahan's and Ultreia.

Also underway and running through Sept. 11 is Art RiNo. The festivities will bring local, national and international artists together to create six new murals in the River North Art District, while Camp RiNo is an opportunity for children to explore their creative side. Plus, the Westword Music Showcase is part of the festival Sept. 9-10 at various locations throughout the district.

Next up is Denver Walls Sept. 22-26. Bringing fresh murals to the streets of the Globeville neighborhood and RiNo, Denver Walls aims to cultivate community pride, celebrate diversity and individuality, and, of course, beautify the city by bringing art to public places. The new murals painted during Art RiNo and Denver Walls will only add to Denver's reputation as the "Street Art Capital of the Country" as AFAR called The Mile High City.

From art adorning the sides of buildings to buildings that are art in and of themselves: Doors Open Denver returns Sept. 26-Oct. 16 to showcase historic and contemporary buildings in The Mile High City. The Denver Architecture Foundation will run multiple "Insider Tours" of the Denver Zoo, Denver Performing Arts Complex and buildings on the Auraria and University of Denver campuses.

Denver Beer Week kicks off Sept. 30 with nine days to celebrate all things beer. There will be more than 100 beer-related events including tap takeovers, rare beer tappings, meet-the-brewer events and beer and food pairings.

And, of course, as America's No. 1 beer city, Denver is once again hosting the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) at the Colorado Convention Center Oct. 6-8. GABF is the largest ticketed beer festival in the country in terms of attendees, breweries and beers served, and 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the festival. Tickets remain for the Thursday evening session only as 40,000 attendees are expected downtown to sample more than 2,000 different beers from 500 breweries throughout the festival.

Also celebrating a milestone this year is the Denver Film Festival which returns for its 45th anniversary. The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region runs Nov. 2-13 and includes red carpet events, screenings across the city and more.

Denver Arts Week is Nov. 4-12 and multiple First Friday Art Walks around the city kick off the festivities. The following evening, many of Denver's top cultural institutions will offer free admission from 5-10 p.m. for Night at the Museums on Nov. 5. There also are free shuttle routes connecting many of the museums, allowing everyone to make the most out of this engaging evening. Other events during the week will include theatrical performances, tours and access to artist studios.

Finally, the spotlight will shine on the runway for Denver Fashion Week Nov. 12-20. Collections from local, national and international designers will feature everything from streetwear to kids clothing and even sustainability in high fashion.

