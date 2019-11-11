Autumn Lane Advisors celebrates its 5th Anniversary and Steve Oldham joins as Partner

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors celebrates its 5th anniversary as an independent advisory firm. Beginning in 2014 as a family office, Autumn Lane Advisors has grown into a full-service wealth management firm and was named in 2019 to the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. Services have expanded to include financial planning, cash flow and scenario analysis, asset allocation, portfolio construction, consolidated reporting, unique investment opportunities and third-party adviser coordination.

In addition to celebrating its 5th year, Autumn Lane Advisors is pleased to announce that Steve Oldham has joined as a Partner. Steve joins Autumn Lane after a successful career in public corporate financial management, most recently serving as Vice President and Treasurer of McDermott International, Inc. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in the Plan II Honors Program and a BBA in Honors Business, and he subsequently earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Steve is active in several nonprofit organizations, including serving on the Executive Board of the Sam Houston Area Council – Boy Scouts of America, Millennium Relief and Development Services, and was a founding member of the Advisory Council for the School of Undergraduate Studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients coordinate and manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

