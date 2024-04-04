Autura Steps up Commitment to Transforming Towing and Roadway Safety with Vision Zero Network Partnership

"By incorporating technology-driven solutions, Autura has successfully halved tow response times, contributing significantly to decreased road congestion and enhanced safety," said Craig Powell, CEO of Autura. "More importantly, our system has played a crucial role in reducing secondary crashes, ensuring quicker and safer clearance of road incidents. This not only aids first responders in their critical roles but also secures a safer environment for all roadways."

"We are truly delighted to catalyze the synergy between our mission of safe mobility for all and Autura's innovative solutions," said Leah Shahum, Founder & Executive Director of Vision Zero Network. "It's inspiring to see how technology and a shared commitment can come together to make such a substantial impact on public safety."

Supporting Vision Zero Network, a respected advocate for roadway safety, aligns with Autura's mission. Together, they are dedicated to implementing technology to drive efficiency to dispatch, track, and manage tow requests. Autura's platform has been partnering with state and local governments for the last 20 years and is excited to catalyze Vision Zero's commitment to zero road fatalities and severe injuries.

About Autura

For smart cities worldwide, Autura's software allows agencies to easily dispatch, track, and manage tow requests. The platform is designed to enhance the quality of life by keeping people safe and vehicles moving. To learn more about Autura's commitments to safety, collaboration, and innovation, we invite you to visit our website at www.autura.com.

About Vision Zero Network

The Vision Zero Network is a collaborative campaign committed to achieving zero traffic fatalities and severe injuries among all road users. It advances road safety through advocacy, policy change, and community-centric approaches. Learn more at www.visionzeronetwork.org

