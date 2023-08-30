AV-Comparatives: A Summer Breeze of Security News

News provided by

AV-Comparatives

30 Aug, 2023, 06:32 ET

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer is hot, but here is a breeze of security news to cool you down. We have been busy during the summer months, and here are the news:

Data transmission in consumer security products 

Get deep insights from the recent data collection and sharing practices of consumer anti-virus products. In an age of increasing concerns about data security and privacy, Internet users are becoming more cautious about who has access to their personal information and how it is utilized. These concerns extend to computer security software, which often requires some level of data sharing to protect users from malware effectively.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/data-transmission-in-consumer-security-products/

Origin & Evolution: An In-Depth Exploration of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Groups

This blog post explores the identification of APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) Groups and their attribution in cyber-attacks. Furthermore, it delves into the intriguing scarcity of groups originating from Western countries.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/origin-evolution-an-in-depth-exploration-of-advanced-persistent-threat-apt-groups/

Read about the side effects of speed optimization

Finding the right balance between real-time malware detection and performance is challenging. Anti-virus vendors optimize their respective products in various ways to reduce the impact on system performance.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/the-balance-between-performance-low-speed-impact-and-real-time-detection-enterprise-products/

NGFW Egress C2 Test: Assessing the Effectiveness of Outgoing Network Traffic Prevention and Detection Capabilities

In June 2023, AV-Comparatives conducted an NGFW Egress C2 Test to evaluate the effectiveness of NGFW products in detecting and preventing malicious traffic. This test focused on the effectiveness of using various communication channels and protocols such as TCP, HTTP, and DNS. As none of the products submitted in 2023 for this NGFW Egress C2 certification passed the test, we offer this test again next year.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/ngfw-egress-c2-test-assessing-the-effectiveness-of-outgoing-network-traffic-prevention-and-detection-capabilities/

Decreasing false alarms in enterprise security products 

From time to time, enterprise users send us false-positives samples they have encountered. Some of these might be used in our false-positives test and thus also contribute to improvements.

Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/decreasing-false-alarms-in-enterprise-security-products/

Enterprise users can submit confirmed FPs here: https://report-fp.av-comparatives.info/

Contact Details:
Peter Stelzhammer
e-mail: [email protected]
phone: +43 720115542

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AV-Comparatives

Also from this source

AV-Vergleiche: Eine Sommerbrise der Cybersecurity

AV-Comparatives: A Summer Breeze of Security News

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.