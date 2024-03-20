AV-Comparatives: Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence in Cybersecurity Testing

INNSBRUCK, Austria, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, an independent organisation that conducts comprehensive testing and evaluations of antivirus and security software, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004, AV-Comparatives has been active in the cybersecurity industry for over two decades, providing valuable insights into the effectiveness of various security solutions.

Read the full details here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/reports/anniversary-report-2004-2023-20-years-of-av-comparatives/

20 years AV-Comparatives

The story of AV-Comparatives began in 1993 when Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus. This awakened his interest in malware and antivirus software, leading him to conduct intensive investigations and eventually start publishing the results of his tests at www.av-comparatives.org. Together with Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives began regularly releasing public results in 2004. This is also a shout out to all team members of AV-Comparatives, this journey is only possible with AV-Comparatives' excellent team of IT-Security Experts.

Over the years, AV-Comparatives has undergone a remarkable evolution and expansion, introducing a wide range of tests aimed at assessing the capabilities of antivirus and security software in protecting against malware, viruses, phishing attacks, and other online threats across different platforms and operating systems. Offensive Security Tests evaluate EPP, EDR and XDR products.

The organization's evaluations help users, businesses, and security professionals make informed decisions when selecting antivirus and security software for their devices and networks.

AV-Comparatives is headquartered in the Tyrolean capital of Innsbruck, a beautiful and historic city with spectacular views of the mountains. The organization is an ISO 9001 certified organization and meets all requirements of the EICAR Standard. AV-Comparatives and its test methodologies have been awarded several times in the past years, including the Constantinus Award for Computer Science, the Austrian eAward, and the Cluster Award for the best IT innovation of the year.

As an institute that works for the common good, AV-Comparatives is supported by numerous academic and public bodies, including the State of Austria, the European Union, and various universities.

AV-Comparatives remains steadfast in its mission to foster a safer digital world through rigorous testing, insightful analysis, and unwavering dedication to excellence. By choosing AV-Comparatives for their security testing needs, security software developers and their clients can gain valuable insights into the efficacy of their security solutions, ensuring the protection of their digital assets and staying ahead of emerging threats.

Read what industry experts say about AV-Comparatives and the full report here:

