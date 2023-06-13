AV-Comparatives Conducts Anti-Tampering Certification Test for Cybersecurity Solutions - Only Four Passed!

News provided by

AV-Comparatives

13 Jun, 2023, 06:28 ET

Of several tested IT Security products, only four passed the Anti-Tampering Certification of AV-Comparatives.

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, an independent organisation that conducts rigorous testing of cybersecurity solutions, has announced the completion of its Anti-Tampering Certification Test. The test is designed to evaluate the ability of cybersecurity solutions to protect themselves against tampering by hackers or other malicious actors.

Continue Reading
AV-Comparatives - Only 4 IT Security products certified
AV-Comparatives - Only 4 IT Security products certified



Of several products tested, only four successfully passed the evaluation: CrowdStrike Falcon Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Entry, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Prevent. These four products demonstrated the ability to effectively detect and prevent tampering attempts and protect their own integrity from malicious actors. AV-Comparatives are working with the vendors that failed the test to address any issues and improve their products. The detailed results and information on the methodology and criteria used in the evaluation are available on the AV-Comparatives website:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-tampering-certification-test/

The certification serves as a testament to the quality and effectiveness of these cybersecurity solutions, giving customers greater confidence in their ability to protect against cyber threats.

The Anti-Tampering Certification Test subjected various cybersecurity solutions to a series of tests designed to simulate real-world tampering attempts. Solutions that passed the test demonstrated their ability to prevent tampering attempts and protect their own integrity.

These tests include techniques to disable or modify the product's user space and/or kernel space components by attempting to tamper with, disable or modify processes, threads, services, DLLs, agents, file systems, kernel drivers and other components such as update services.

AV-Comparatives are widely recognised as a trusted authority in the cybersecurity industry. Vendors and customers highly regard its certification tests. AV-Comparatives works with vendors who fail the test to address issues and improve their products.

According to Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives, "The Anti-Tampering Certification Test is an important addition to our testing portfolio and reflects our commitment to providing reliable and independent evaluations of cybersecurity solutions. We believe that this test helps vendors improve the tamper resistance of their products and give customers greater confidence in the security of their systems".

About AV-Comparatives      
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.  

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
[email protected]

AV-Comparatives Logos

Media Materials

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099981/AV_Comparatives.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AV-Comparatives

Also from this source

AV-Comparatives Conducts Anti-Tampering Certification Test for Cybersecurity Solutions - Only Four Passed!

AV-Comparatives a récompensé le logiciel de sécurité informatique le plus performant au château de Hasegg (ou Tour de la monnaie) à Hall, Tyrol

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.