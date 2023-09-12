Avaada Energy and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Embark on a Strategic Alliance for Renewable Power Advancements in the Middle East

News provided by

Avaada Group

12 Sep, 2023, 04:04 ET

NEW DELHI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaada Energy the renewable arm of Avaada Group (www.avaada.com) , a global pioneer in the renewable energy landscape, is elated to announce its strategic partnership with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW) to pioneer renewable power generation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and selected Middle Eastern regions. This significant stride is marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two esteemed entities.

Continue Reading
Avaada Energy and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Embark on a Strategic Alliance for Renewable Power Advancements in the Middle East
Avaada Energy and Al Jomaih Energy and Water Embark on a Strategic Alliance for Renewable Power Advancements in the Middle East

The alliance is set to explore the vast potential of Solar, Wind, Hybrid, and Battery Energy Storage solutions. "Joining forces with AEW underscores our dedication to bringing sustainable energy innovations to the Middle East," expressed Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group.

The MoU paves the way for a collaborative approach, with a dedicated committee from both AEW and Avaada overseeing potential projects. AEW, with its deep-rooted local expertise, will interface with stakeholders and provide essential resources. In contrast, Avaada will infuse the partnership with its extensive development experience and technical acumen.

The collaboration extends to Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. Avaada is poised to present its competitive EPC solutions and qualifications for collaborative O&M setups in Saudi Arabia.

About Avaada 

The Avaada Group, steered by visionary Vineet Mittal, is an integrated green energy platform with expertise across solar manufacturing, production of green hydrogen & its derivatives, green fuels, renewable power generation and electrolyser manufacturing. Avaada Energy, its flagship entity, is India's rapidly evolving renewable energy IPP, targeting 11 GW of projects by 2026 and an ambitious 30 GW by 2030. Avaada recently secured a significant funding round of $1.3 billion, including investments from Brookfield and GPSC, to amplify its green hydrogen ventures.

For More Information:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208209/Avaada_Energy_Al_Jomaih_Energy_Water.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063725/4006442/Avaada_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Avaada Group

Also from this source

Le groupe AVAADA s'associe à Tata Steel SEZ Ltd pour la construction d'une usine d'ammoniac écologique à Odisha

AVAADA Group Joins se une à Tata Steel SEZ Ltd para a construção de uma inovadora planta de amônia verde em Odisha

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.