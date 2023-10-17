AVAILABLE NOW FOR 50% OFF: 100-inch U8K ULED 4K Mini LED Google TV™

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the Official TV and Appliance Partner of the NBA, today announces the availability of the largest Mini LED TV on the market - 100" U8K. For those looking to "Upgrade" to the big screen game, the 100" U8K Mini-LED QLED TV hits shelves at an unbeatable price of $4,999 - 50% off MSRP ($9,999).

The "Upgrade Season Approved" U8K is larger than life and suited up with all the most advanced picture quality and gaming tech. Experience unmatched visual brilliance with up to 1500+ nits of peak brightness, 1600+ local dimming zones, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, Quantum Dot, and Mini LED perfectly integrated with Hisense's ULED technology. Each scene comes to life with an unparalleled level of realism. Automatic low-latency mode, 144Hz variable refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro minimize input lag, screen jitter and frame tearing. Whether it's hitting the court with NBA 2K24 or catching your favorite teams live, the 100 U8K takes the home viewing experience to the big leagues.

Additional Hisense 100 U8K 4K Mini-LED QLED Google TV Features:

Entertainment Hub: With NEXTGEN TV to make live sports and local broadcasts more dynamic and lifelike and Google TV to take streaming to the next level, 100 U8K offers an equally massive entertainment hub.

Future-Proof: The U8K packs in future-proofing features that ensure consumers will enjoy it for years to come. In addition to the 144Hz panel for smooth motion, WiFi 6e brings uninterrupted streaming since it won't be competing with other devices on a network.

Robust, built-in audio: The 100 U8K packs an equally big audio package with 50w 2.1.2 channel audio system, ready to deliver a well-rounded entertainment experience. This alongside incredible, immersive sound from Dolby Atmos® creates a multi-dimensional experience.

As part of Hisense's annual Upgrade Season™ , fans who purchase eligible models in Hisense's starting line-up of Mini-LED ULED TVs, including the 100 U8K, can register here to claim a digital code for the just-released NBA 2K24 BLACK MAMBA Edition (while supplies last through November 12) to enhance their viewing and gaming experience.

The 100 U8K is now available for $4,999 ($9,999 MSRP) via Best Buy and Amazon.

For more information visit www.hisense-usa.com .

Hisense USA Corporation delivers reliable performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense's focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand's rapid industry growth. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments.

