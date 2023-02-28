Available Power, Linxon unveil strategic partnership with 1 GW battery energy storage project pipeline

BOULDER, Colo. and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Available Power, a pure-play developer of investment-grade battery energy storage systems, and Linxon, a joint venture of SNC-Lavalin and Hitachi Energy, announced a strategic partnership to scale the North American energy storage market. Linxon has already secured access to the necessary equipment supply to deliver on the first tranche of Available Power's 1,000+ megawatt (1+ gigawatt) front-of-meter project pipeline in Texas's ERCOT market territory.

As of December 2022, ERCOT had ~2.7 GW of installed battery capacity, meaning that Available Power's pipeline alone represents a ~37% increase with its 1 GW of new planned capacity. An estimated 75% of the project pipeline comprises distribution-connected battery systems with an average size of 10 MW / 20 MWh each, making the portfolio one of the largest-ever battery fleets announced by a developer.

"This is an exciting milestone, not just for our strategic partnership, but also for grid modernization and the energy transition in North America," said Ben Gregory, President of Available Power. "Battery energy storage is transforming and strengthening how power grids operate. We're proud to pair Available Power's development experience with Linxon's leading EPC credentials."

"At Linxon, our mission is to support our customers in transitioning to a more sustainable world, based on our ability to turn concepts into reality and introducing newer technology and methodology. Our extensive experience in the energy sector and ambitious strategy to decarbonize energy systems are at the heart of our company to become a valued partner and driver of the energy transition," added Nicolas Sanloup, President and Managing Director of Linxon Americas. "We focus on innovation, portfolio transition, and sustainability, which guides us in all our activities, and we see battery energy storage systems (BESS) as a key asset class. We are thrilled to partner with a company like Available Power whose team brings a needed blend of industry veterans and innovators, paired with best-in-class BESS development."

As supply chain limitations have impacted the growth of the U.S. energy storage market, Linxon's partnerships with key equipment suppliers and subcontractors place both Available Power and Linxon in a strong position to drive progress in 2023 and beyond.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Available Power in connection with this strategic partnership.

About Available Power

Available Power is a pure-play developer bringing de-risked, investment-grade assets to the modern power grid to accelerate the energy transition and build the world's premier DER platform. Currently focused on the Texas market, Available Power partners with real estate portfolio owners to site distributed energy systems such as batteries in locations where they create value for landowners, investors, and grid operators. The team is composed of experienced industry experts and young innovators delivering investment-ready portfolios of clean energy assets, covering site permitting, grid connection, EPC contracting, and asset optimization. For more information, please visit www.available-power.com

About Linxon

Founded in 2018, Linxon combines SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's industry-leading technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations. As one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy, and transportation. As a single point of contact, we combine the accumulated know-how of key suppliers and contractors so that customers benefit from efficient solutions, increased industrial productivity, and a lower environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.linxon.com

