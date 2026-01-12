AVAIO Digital Announces New Large-Scale AI-Ready Data Center and Power Campus in Little Rock, Arkansas

AVAIO announces a major new data center campus that could grow to 1 GW with both grid and onsite power, supporting regional economic development

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital Partners (AVAIO Digital) announced today a major new data center hub near Little Rock in Pulaski County, Arkansas – AVAIO Digital Leo - that will help accelerate the state's rapidly growing tech sector. Named after the constellation Leo -- the Lion -- symbolizing strength, power and leadership, the campus will host the compute, networking, data storage technologies and power infrastructure that underpin cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications. The campus will be built out in multiple phases with an initial $6 billion combined investment from AVAIO and its customers in infrastructure, power and tenant deployments over the course of the project.

AVAIO Little Rock rendering AEDC Little Rock Regional Chamber

AVAIO is currently contracted with Entergy Arkansas for 150 MW of power, but the company anticipates power demand of up to 1 GW as the facility grows.

The initial $6 billion investment that will be made by AVAIO and its partners during the first phase of the project will be the largest in state history, contribute significant fiscal benefits to the state, and create substantial new workforce development opportunities, tapping into the large professional labor pool of Greater Little Rock from construction through operations of the facility. The new data center campus is expected to ultimately create more than 500 new full-time permanent operations jobs over the next five years as the campus is built out. In addition, the construction phase will bring thousands of new jobs in the region.

"AVAIO Digital's $6 billion data center hub represents the largest economic investment in Arkansas' history and sets the Natural State up to become a technology powerhouse that can compete with any state in the nation," said Governor Sanders. "Just last year, Arkansas led the way and passed legislation that reduced the regulatory timeline for new energy projects by more than half and offered new incentives to data center investments. This announcement confirms that cutting red tape and cultivating a pro-business, pro-growth environment is not only appealing to companies; it is what makes Arkansas one of the best states to live and work."

Construction of the first phase of the project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026 and will be complete and energized in June 2027.

The Little Rock campus was chosen for its many advantages:

Robust, low-latency interconnection options with multiple long-haul and regional fiber routes connecting to major data center markets including Dallas, Atlanta and Memphis as well as emerging edge markets across the Southeast and Midwest

Rapid delivery of grid power by Entergy, with a contracted 150 MWs energized in Q2 of 2027

Substantial onsite natural gas infrastructure facilitating rapid deployment of energy-efficient on-site power

At 760 acres, a size sufficient to support a large, multi-building campus with on-site power generation

AVAIO prioritizes integrating its facilities into communities with minimal impact. Designed as a next-generation digital campus, the development will feature world-class architecture buffered from neighboring parcels by natural forest and landscaped terrain."

The AVAIO design incorporates intelligent, high-efficiency sustainable elements, integrating features such as water-efficient cooling technologies, rainwater recapture systems, rooftop solar generation, and advanced cooling-system economization to reduce overall power demand. Together, these elements position the Little Rock campus as one of the most forward-leaning and community-conscious digital infrastructure developments in the nation.

Mark McComiskey, CEO of AVAIO Digital stated, "It is our intention that this extraordinary 760-acre site in the Little Rock area will be both a major pole of data center capacity and an engine of sustained economic and technological momentum for Arkansas. With a first phase investment of $6 billion and over $21 billion through full development, infrastructure of this scale requires support from communities and partners, and we thank Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, and Entergy Arkansas for helping make this possible. We look forward to continuing to work with these partners and the local communities as we break ground in early 2026."

"Because of Arkansas' favorable position on power, land, teamwork from state and local stakeholders and a can-do business climate, we are experiencing unprecedented growth," said Secretary McDonald. "We're excited about AVAIO's commitment to Arkansas and the significant benefits it will bring to the state for years to come."

"We are pleased to welcome AVAIO Digital to central Arkansas and are excited about the benefits their investments and jobs bring to our community," said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. "This announcement further demonstrates how the polices of our state are working. With the ability to make investments in new and economic resources, such as the Jefferson Power Station, Entergy Arkansas can provide the power needed to support the Next Generation of Arkansas and growth in all our communities. This first phase of AVAIO Digital's project represents yet another success story of attracting new customers and employers, which in turn will drive down costs for everyone."

"Arkansas has tremendous momentum coming into 2026, and we are excited that AVAIO is announcing a new multi-billion dollar project in Pulaski County to continue our story of growth," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "All of the elements needed for growth are in Arkansas, from an experienced workforce to low costs to ample power. AVAIO has recognized the advantages of doing business in Arkansas, investing an initial $6 billion as part of the project. This is a major commitment to Arkansas and Pulaski County, and we thank the leadership of AVAIO, Pulaski County, and our utility partners for their vision and hard work."

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde added, "AVAIO's campus is a generational investment in the power and digital infrastructure Arkansas needs to compete globally. Their investment and the over 500 jobs it will create underscores my belief that the next wave of American innovation begins with resilient, scalable power at the local level."

"In economic development, we recognize that we must have product in the form of sites for capital intensive projects that inject tax revenues into our economy. Over three years ago, our team surveyed sites across the region and worked with landowners to market properties with the goal of landing projects like this multi-billion-dollar investment," said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. "This property was one we identified, marketed, and helped attract a major investment, which achieved a major milestone today. We congratulate AVAIO on this milestone and look forward to our continued partnership through the development phase of this project."

The Leo Data Hub is part of AVAIO Digital's expanding portfolio of hyperscale projects across the United States and Western Europe. AVAIO Digital has secured more than 1.2 GWs of power from utilities at campuses in Northern California, Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi and is moving to build out this full capacity with more than 450 MWs being energized in 2027. The company's focus on rapid time to market, sustainable practices, innovative design and an integrated approach to grid and behind-the-meter power generation positions it as a leader in the next generation of data center infrastructure.

About AVAIO Digital:

AVAIO Digital is a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable data centers delivering flexible large-scale build-to-suit and powered shell solutions to AI, HPC and hyperscaler data center clients. Privately owned, its leaders have extensive experience developing, constructing and operating data centers, renewable & traditional energy assets and other mission critical infrastructure. More information can be found at http://www.avaiodigital.com

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn't happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

About the Little Rock Regional Chamber

The Little Rock Regional Chamber is the principal business-driven leadership organization responsible for fostering the economic growth and development of the Little Rock region to ensure that business and industry may operate profitably and enhance the earning opportunities and quality of life for every citizen. For more information, visit littlerockchamber.com.

