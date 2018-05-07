Avalanche Swiss Granola Makes Its Debut at Cannes Film Festival May 8-19, 2018 in Cannes, France

SHELTON, Conn., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalanche Swiss Granola products have been selected to be in The American Pavilion VIP gift bags at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The VIP gift bags will include three varieties of Avalanche Swiss Granola's shining stars: Avalanche Coconut, Quinoa, & Chocolate Swiss Granola, Avalanche Fruit Basket Organic Swiss Granola and Avalanche Red Berries Organic Swiss Granola.

Avalanche Swiss Granola makes their Swiss granola for real people who want real experiences and real ingredients. They travel the world over looking for the most delicious, all natural ingredients. Just as they care about the quality of what goes into their granola, they know people care about the nutrition they put into their bodies.

In between the indulgence of decadent food and cocktails, partygoers can nourish their bodies, balance their minds and energize their souls with a delicious, healthy, organic snack.

Visit Avalanche Swiss Granola on:

Facebook - avalancheswissgranola

Instagram - avalancheswissgranola

Twitter - AvalancheSwiss

Avalanche Swiss Granola is crafted from the very best ingredients and packed with whole grains, oats, dried fruit and sweet spices. They believe food has a unique power to fulfill more than a basic need. It balances the mind. It brings you comfort. It delivers an experience outside of physical energy – it energizes the soul.

About the American Pavilion:

The American Pavilion, celebrating its 30th year as the epicenter of American hospitality and communication at the Cannes International Film Festival, brings together both professional and emerging filmmakers along with industry executives from across the globe. A sought-after destination for information, orientation, and recreation, it accommodates the needs of its members, guests, and sponsors in a dynamic business environment. With its impressive array of amenities and services, AmPav provides an opportunity to relax in very comfortable surroundings.

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

image3.png

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalanche-swiss-granola-makes-its-debut-at-cannes-film-festival-may-8-19-2018-in-cannes-france-300643695.html

SOURCE Avalanche Swiss Granola

Related Links

https://www.avalancheswissgranola.com

