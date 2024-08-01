Avalara Adds Generative Chat to Bolster Support and Product Experiences for Customers and Partners

New AI-powered assistant 'Avi' is available in the Avalara Global Support Portal and the Avalara Portal product interface making it faster and easier for customers and partners to find answers and resolve issues

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Avi, Avalara's generative AI chatbot, is now available in both the Avalara Global Support Portal and the Avalara Portal product interface. Avi provides conversational support to help customers and partners find answers and resolve issues faster and easier.

Avi is trained based on Avalara's custom knowledge base and is constantly learning and improving. With Avi, customers save time by receiving faster answers to their product questions, assistance troubleshooting common issues, and directions on additional resources when they need more help.

"Avalara has been leveraging AI and automation inside our business for years to improve the way we work and deliver products to market," said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "We are excited to bring the power of AI externally and make it accessible to our customers and partners who are able to leverage self-serve solutions to problems and, when needed, turning to our human support teams to support more complex scenarios."

The launch of Avi is part of Avalara's ongoing mission to use AI innovation to support ease of use for customers and partners, while minimizing errors, expanding and expediting coverage of compliance areas, and streamlining internal processes. Additional new AI-driven solutions that further improve the Avalara user experience will be available soon. To learn more about Avi, click here.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.