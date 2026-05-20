Avalara Advances Property Tax Compliance with Intelligent Automation and Enterprise-Scale Performance

Solution helps streamline property tax compliance as 60% of enterprises spend more than $100K annually managing the process

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, is helping businesses transform enterprise property tax management through intelligent automation that simplifies complex workflows, reduces manual effort, and minimizes compliance risk.

Following another demanding returns season, many tax and finance teams are confronting familiar challenges: slow return preparation, delays in reconciling large data sets, and siloed tools that compound errors and erode confidence. According to a recent survey, property tax compliance has become one of the most resource-intensive and financially consequential functions at large enterprises. Most organizations report spending more than six figures for their all-in annual cost to manage property tax compliance, while still running into financial penalties, interest charges, and missed savings.

Avalara Property Tax addresses these challenges with a cloud-native platform purpose-built for speed and scale, capable of processing large, complex data sets and executing multi-step workflows in seconds to minutes. By centralizing returns, assessments, appeals, bills, and documents into a single system of record, the platform gives teams the efficiency, visibility, and control they need to manage growing complexity.

"In property tax, speed is a competitive advantage, and intelligence is quickly becoming the differentiator," said Carl Hoemke, GM of Property Tax at Avalara. "Organizations don't just need faster systems, but smarter ones too. Avalara Property Tax is built to evolve with Avalara's rapid advancements in agentic AI, helping teams move faster and work more effectively."

Trusted by large enterprises and accounting firms, Avalara Property Tax supports both in-house teams and service providers, delivering the performance and flexibility needed to manage compliance at scale. Discover the hidden operational and financial costs of outdated property tax processes, and what leading organizations are doing instead, in Avalara's latest report, Paying to Stay Behind: The Hidden Cost of Outdated Property Tax Compliance Strategies. Learn more about Avalara's property tax compliance solutions at avalara.com/propertytax.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.