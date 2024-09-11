Avalara and Oracle Expand Embedded Partnership to Support Global Tax Compliance

Avalara Global Turnkey Tax Activation is now fully embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that two of its products are now embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Mutual customers can now access Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service and the Oracle Avalara North America Tax Returns Cloud Service in Oracle B2B to enable touchless tax processes in Oracle Cloud ERP.

This exciting innovation supports global tax compliance for Oracle and Avalara customers alike. Avalara is the only global compliance solution embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP.

"By extending our partnership with Avalara, we're enhancing a first-of-its kind automation solution that enables our mutual customers to streamline tax compliance," said Dan Haller GVP, NAA Ecosystem Development & Partnerships at Oracle. "With Avalara in Oracle Cloud ERP, organizations can manage their global compliance needs in a single system to reduce complexity, improve accuracy, and efficiently help address regulatory requirements."

Avalara Global Turnkey Tax Activation is co-developed with Oracle and embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP and B2B through an integrated platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) solution that streamlines customer configuration and troubleshooting. The Avalara Global Turnkey Tax Activation's touchless automation simplifies and reduces months of data cleansing and imports down to a few hours. This Unified Global Platform helps deliver next-generation automation to facilitate transaction tax capabilities for customers in 244 countries and territories, with more on the horizon.

"As the first-of-a-kind embedded Oracle reseller product, we're excited to bring automation, innovation, and simplicity to Oracle's customers," said Meg Higgins, SVP Global Partners, Avalara. "Through the Avalara Global Turnkey Tax Activation, we're expanding our global compliance capabilities to meet customer needs and streamline manual processes to further increase efficiency."

Avalara offers an innovative global compliance suite leveraging automation specifically tailored for Oracle Cloud ERP. Through the expansion of Avalara's embedded solutions, Oracle customers and partners continue to benefit from a one-stop shop for Oracle global tax compliance. Additional benefits include:

Streamlined implementation via touchless activation : Users can integrate core parts of the Avalara offering within hours, reducing implementation time by weeks. The tax setup is completed automatically, with activation status displayed directly in the Oracle user interface. Avalara's platform was built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and does not require client-server software installation or maintenance.

: Users can integrate core parts of the Avalara offering within hours, reducing implementation time by weeks. The tax setup is completed automatically, with activation status displayed directly in the Oracle user interface. Avalara's platform was built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and does not require client-server software installation or maintenance. Unified turnkey solution : With Avalara embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP, manual indirect tax setup, configuration, calculations, and complexities from every transaction are removed — saving businesses valuable time and lowering their overall risk of calculating taxes incorrectly or filing the wrong returns. All in a single dashboard.

: With Avalara embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP, manual indirect tax setup, configuration, calculations, and complexities from every transaction are removed — saving businesses valuable time and lowering their overall risk of calculating taxes incorrectly or filing the wrong returns. All in a single dashboard. Enterprise-ready customer support: Avalara partners with Oracle to offer top-tier technology and support, aligning with Oracle's vision for innovation that matters and its commitment to customer success. Avalara achieves this through automated tools that integrate into Oracle solutions, delivering tangible cost savings for businesses while enabling them to keep stride with the rapid pace of operations.

Avalara and Oracle have collaborated since 2013 to alleviate the burden of tax compliance and to support growing businesses by enabling customers to automate their mandatory regulatory requirements. Last year, Avalara announced an extended collaboration with Oracle to create a faster, easier, more accurate, and automated touchless tax compliance experience in Oracle Cloud ERP. To learn more about the Avalara and Oracle relationship, please click here.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.