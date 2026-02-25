Avalara Names Amy Walker EVP, Chief Sales Officer

Veteran sales leader tapped to strengthen Avalara's global sales engine

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced the appointment of Amy Walker as Executive Vice President, Chief Sales Officer, effective February 23, 2026. Walker will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Scott McFarlane, and will lead Avalara's global sales organization.

Amy Walker, EVP, Chief Sales Officer

"Amy is a proven, results-driven leader who puts customers first and builds teams that consistently win," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. "She has scaled complex global sales organizations and driven disciplined execution at every stage of growth. As we focus on accelerating performance in 2026, Amy will play a critical role in sharpening our go-to-market strategy and delivering revenue growth."

Walker joins Avalara with more than 15 years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams in the SaaS industry. She most recently served as Chief Sales Officer at a public SaaS company, where she helped scale the business to $2 billion in revenue within a highly competitive market. Beginning her career as a sales representative and rising through the organization to lead the global sales function, Walker brings deep operational expertise, frontline perspective, and a strong track record of disciplined execution.

"I'm excited to join Avalara at such an important moment," said Amy Walker. "The opportunity to work alongside a talented team, deepen customer relationships, and help drive sustainable growth is incredibly compelling. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and delivering meaningful results for our customers and partners."

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com .

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.