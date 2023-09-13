Avalara AvaTax for SAP Solutions Are Now SAP Endorsed Apps Available on SAP Store

News provided by

Avalara, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

With Avalara, businesses using SAP solutions benefit from automated sales tax calculations and more 

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, announced that its Avalara AvaTax solutions for SAP Business One and SAP S/4HANA & SAP ERP are now SAP Endorsed Apps, available for purchase on SAP Store. Avalara AvaTax for SAP Business One is an SAP Endorsed App in the ERP for Small and Midsize Enterprises category. For SAP S/4HANA & SAP ERP, Avalara AvaTax is an SAP Endorsed App in the ERP and Finance category. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. SAP Endorsed Apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.  

Today there are more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S. with rates and rules that can change constantly. Businesses can leverage the power of automation to save time and money by offloading the burden of manual sales tax calculations, while also improving the accuracy of their tax determinations. Integrations between Avalara AvaTax and three SAP applications provide customers with ample options to automate their sales tax calculations.  

"Having AvaTax recognized as an SAP Endorsed App across multiple SAP applications helps signal the value Avalara's tax automation technology can provide to businesses using SAP technology," said Meg Higgins, SVP, Global Partners at Avalara. "The rigorous requirements to receive the premium certification for SAP Endorsed Apps provides customers with an added layer of confidence and allows us to streamline tax compliance so that customers can focus on helping their businesses succeed." 

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Avalara on achieving SAP Endorsed App status for Avalara AvaTax. Partners like Avalara are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."  

Avalara AvaTax for SAP Business One and SAP S/4HANA & SAP ERP are available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,300 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.  

For more information on Avalara's integrations with SAP solutions, please click here.  

About Avalara
Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey. 

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. 

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.

