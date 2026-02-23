Avalara AvaTax Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Avalara AvaTax through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced the availability of Avalara AvaTax in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Avalara AvaTax customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through the Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Key Benefits for Microsoft Azure Users



For Azure customers, Avalara AvaTax offers a faster and simpler way to automate tax and compliance as part of their cloud environment. Customers can deploy and integrate Avalara AvaTax more quickly across Dynamics 365 and other Azure-based systems while benefiting from simplified procurement and consolidated billing through Microsoft Marketplace. This is especially relevant for businesses selling across multiple states or countries, or those looking to replace manual tax processes with automated, cloud-based solutions.

For eligible customers, Avalara AvaTax purchases can also count toward Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC), helping organizations maximize existing cloud investments.

Key Benefits for Microsoft Channel & Marketplace Sellers



Avalara AvaTax also aligns with Microsoft's co-sell motions, giving Microsoft sellers and partners a clear path to incorporate tax automation into cloud transformation conversations. Through Marketplace transactability that supports Azure consumption, sellers can help customers adopt Avalara AvaTax within their existing cloud procurement frameworks. Avalara AvaTax is supported by seller-ready enablement assets, making it easier for partners to position compliance automation alongside Dynamics and Azure workloads as part of a more complete cloud modernization journey.

"Avalara's availability in the Microsoft Marketplace gives businesses a more efficient path to deploy and scale agentic tax and compliance in the cloud," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "As companies expand across channels, geographies, and digital platforms, tax complexity grows. Azure helps us give customers flexibility in how they implement compliance, so they can stay focused on running and growing their business."

"Microsoft Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Microsoft Marketplace helps solutions like Avalara AvaTax reach more customers and markets."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

To learn more and get started, visit the Avalara website or explore Avalara AvaTax directly in the Microsoft Marketplace.

About Avalara



Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.