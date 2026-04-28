Avalara Celebrates Newest Partner Award Winners

Program recognizes technology, consulting, and accounting partners driving innovation, growth, and customer excellence with Avalara

DURHAM, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced the winners of the 2025 Avalara Partner Awards. The annual program celebrates partners across the Avalara ecosystem who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to customer success.

"The strength of our partner ecosystem is one of Avalara's greatest competitive advantages," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "Each of this year's winners have gone above and beyond, whether through innovative integrations, exceptional implementations, or a relentless focus on their customers' success. These awards reflect the meaningful impact our partners make every day, and we're excited to celebrate their achievements."

Newest Avalara Partner Award Winners

Technology Partner of the Year : Honoring the technology partner who delivers seamless, high-impact integrations, sets the standard for customer excellence, and champions Avalara solutions to drive innovation and success. Winner: Shopify

: Honoring the technology partner who delivers seamless, high-impact integrations, sets the standard for customer excellence, and champions Avalara solutions to drive innovation and success. Consulting Partner of the Year : Showcasing the consulting partner who leads in championing Avalara solutions and sets the standard for exceptional customer experiences through their passion and expertise. Winner: DSD Business Systems

: Showcasing the consulting partner who leads in championing Avalara solutions and sets the standard for exceptional customer experiences through their passion and expertise. Accountant Firm of the Year : Recognizing the accountant firm that leads the way in tax automation practices, delivering seamless client experiences while being a trusted advisor to their clients. Winner: Forvis Mazars

: Recognizing the accountant firm that leads the way in tax automation practices, delivering seamless client experiences while being a trusted advisor to their clients. Implementation Excellence Partner Award : Featuring the partner who sets the standard for successful implementations, delivering excellence at every step while remaining fiercely dedicated to outstanding customer experiences. Winner: Ducharme, McMillen & Associates (DMA)

: Featuring the partner who sets the standard for successful implementations, delivering excellence at every step while remaining fiercely dedicated to outstanding customer experiences. Momentum Partner Awards : Celebrating partners that have demonstrated significant year-over-year growth, setting new benchmarks for customer experience, and new standards for success. Technology : Odoo Consulting : Argano Accountant : Squire & Company PC

: Celebrating partners that have demonstrated significant year-over-year growth, setting new benchmarks for customer experience, and new standards for success. Rising Star Partner Award: Spotlighting the partner who has made an immediate and significant impact by showcasing rapid success and demonstrating immense potential. Winner: Support One

Spotlighting the partner who has made an immediate and significant impact by showcasing rapid success and demonstrating immense potential.

Winners were selected based on their contributions to the Avalara partner ecosystem, including customer impact, growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences powered by Avalara compliance solutions. For more information about the Avalara Partner Awards and the Avalara Partner Program, visit https://www.avalara.com/us/en/partners/awards.html

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.