Avalara Introduces Tax Content Essentials to Simplify Tax Rate Compliance for Growing Businesses

New solution ends time-consuming and error-prone manual work by delivering continuously updated tax rules through configurable templates and automated distribution workflows

DURHAM, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced Avalara Tax Content Essentials, a solution that helps businesses automate tax rate management with up-to-date tax content delivered through configurable templates and automated workflows. Enabling businesses across a range of industries, including grocery and retail, hospitality, and restaurants, ATC Essentials is designed to support growing businesses with their tax compliance needs.

By managing tax rates across multiple jurisdictions, supporting industry-specific compliance requirements, and replacing time-consuming manual processes, ATC Essentials gives businesses the accurate, up-to-date tax rate data they need with the flexibility and automation to fit into their existing workflows.

Addressing the Hidden Cost of Tax Rate Management

For scaling businesses, maintaining accurate tax rates is a persistent operational burden. Tax regulations shift constantly across jurisdictions, and without dedicated tax expertise or a scalable solution, teams often rely on manual processes that are both time-consuming and error-prone. These challenges increase compliance risk, slow operations, and pull resources away from more strategic priorities, especially for businesses operating across multiple states or industries with complex tax structures.

ATC Essentials removes that burden by providing access to Avalara's trusted, continuously updated tax content through an intuitive platform that requires minimal setup and no specialized tax expertise to operate.

"Managing tax rates shouldn't require a team of specialists or hours of manual research," said Kael Kelly, General Manager of Avalara Tax Research and Avalara Tax Content at Avalara. "ATC Essentials gives businesses access to the depth of tax content that powers Avalara's broader compliance platform, packaged in a way that is straightforward to use and easy to operationalize. Whether you're a retailer, a hotel group, or a growing business with general tax needs, we've built this to meet you where you are."

A Flexible Tax Content Solution Built for How Businesses Work

ATC Essentials combines Avalara's tax research expertise with configurable templates and automated delivery to help businesses quickly create, manage, and distribute accurate tax rate files. Key capabilities include:

Always Current Rates: Access researched, updated tax rates tailored to your jurisdiction and business needs, reducing reliance on manual monitoring and minimizing the risk of applying outdated rates.

Access researched, updated tax rates tailored to your jurisdiction and business needs, reducing reliance on manual monitoring and minimizing the risk of applying outdated rates. Industry-Specific Templates: Choose from purpose-built templates that automatically align tax types to your selected industry or apply standard sales and use tax rates for general business use.

Choose from purpose-built templates that automatically align tax types to your selected industry or apply standard sales and use tax rates for general business use. Configure Once, Run Automatically: Set up notifications and job schedules to run on demand or on a recurring basis, keeping your tax rate files current.

Set up notifications and job schedules to run on demand or on a recurring basis, keeping your tax rate files current. Delivered in the Way Businesses Work: Access completed files directly through the Avalara platform user interface or retrieve them via Secure File Transfer Protocol to support your existing processes and workflows.

Avalara Tax Content Essentials is available now. Learn more here.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.