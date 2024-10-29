Avalara Earns 2025 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award

Tax compliance software company, Avalara, recognized by customers for offering best capabilities, best value for price, and having the best customer relationships

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the company is the recipient of a 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius.

"Avalara earning the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award is a reflection of the essential role the company plays in simplifying tax compliance for businesses," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "This recognition, driven entirely by unbiased customer reviews, shows how Avalara's solutions help organizations navigate complex tax regulations with ease and accuracy. We're excited to celebrate Avalara for the trust they've earned and the value they continue to deliver."

Here's what verified customers say about Avalara :

"We use Avalara to calculate sales tax on every sales transaction. When the economic nexus became law, we had to find a solution that could calculate and capture sales tax for every single transaction placed on our website. We have now rolled it out to all of our physical stores as well." Jessica Gorbett , Accounting Manager, Cavender's

"We use Avalara to file state excise tax returns. The product creates consistency and accuracy." Heather Paquette , Tax Manager, Global Partners LP

"Avalara allows us to track sales tax and remit on our behalf. I find it seamless and efficient." Wing Lee, Assistant Vice President - Tax, GOAT Group

The TrustRadius 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards recognize products that excel in customer satisfaction, with 75% of reviewers during the evaluation period rating them as having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships. To qualify, products must receive at least 10 reviews within the specified timeframe and undergo further vetting through textual review analysis conducted by the TrustRadius research team to ensure the integrity of the award process. The award serves as a powerful testament to excellence and user satisfaction, making it easier for buyers to see which tech solutions truly excel.

