Avalara Expands Global E-Invoicing Compliance with Built on Workday

Avalara expands its footprint with Workday through newly available app developed with Built on Workday

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes and a Workday Certified Integration Partner, today announced that its Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting solution (Avalara ELR) is available for Workday customers via Workday Marketplace . Leveraging Built on Workday, a program that empowers Workday partners to create and market pre-built apps to solve customers' business and industry challenges, the Avalara ELR solution gives customers a robust tax automation tool to help remain compliant with e-invoicing regulations globally.

Avalara ELR enables businesses to efficiently exchange e-invoices via public document exchange networks such as Peppol or DBNA in the U.S., as well as transmit e-invoices and report data in real time to tax authorities via local government platforms to comply with country-specific e-invoicing and live reporting requirements in various countries at once.

"With Avalara ELR available through Built on Workday and listed on the Workday Marketplace, e-invoicing compliance becomes business as usual for Workday customers," said Alex Baulf, VP, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting at Avalara. "As the regulatory landscape for e-invoicing continues to grow around the world, we're proud to be with Workday customers every step of the way to help them to meet their compliance needs with a seamless solution."

Avalara ELR offers a unified experience for users within the Workday platform. As a result, Avalara ELR helps companies around the world:

Meet global compliance standards : Avalara ELR covers existing e-invoicing or live-reporting regulations in a wide range of countries, and support for new country mandates is added regularly to improve readiness for future mandates.

: Avalara ELR covers existing e-invoicing or live-reporting regulations in a wide range of countries, and support for new country mandates is added regularly to improve readiness for future mandates. Leverage e-invoicing from within their business systems : The solution integrates into the existing Workday platform with a single API, covering many countries at once. Avoiding disparate country-based integrations helps to simplify the deployment process and helps to ensure efficient system maintenance.

: The solution integrates into the existing Workday platform with a single API, covering many countries at once. Avoiding disparate country-based integrations helps to simplify the deployment process and helps to ensure efficient system maintenance. Easily expand to other countries: Avalara ELR provides an easy-to-use interface with a supporting wizard that allows administrators to select and activate country mandates. When new e-invoicing regulations are added to Avalara ELR, the company's system administrator can add support for those mandates without a new IT project.

Avalara ELR provides an easy-to-use interface with a supporting wizard that allows administrators to select and activate country mandates. When new e-invoicing regulations are added to Avalara ELR, the company's system administrator can add support for those mandates without a new IT project. Leverage a single compliance solution: In combination with the Avalara Compliance Platform, Avalara ELR is uniquely equipped as an end-to-end compliance service to more accurately calculate tax rates as required by the tax authority and create e-invoices in the proper format and transmit those via the requested platforms.

This milestone is the latest in the long-standing partnership between Avalara and Workday. In 2016, Avalara received its first Workday Certified badge for its AvaTax solution. In 2023, AvaTax for Workday earned a Workday Partner Innovation Award, and in May 2024, AvaTax by Avalara received the Workday Responsible AI Badge for creating trust, transparency, and alignment to Workday's core principles for ethical and responsible AI. To learn more about the Avalara and Workday partnership, click here .

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

