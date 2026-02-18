Avalara Recognized on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Accounting and Finance Products

Fourth consecutive recognition underscores customer trust in Avalara's agentic tax and compliance solutions

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, placing in the Top 5 on the Best Accounting and Finance Products list.

This is the fourth consecutive win for Avalara in the Best Accounting and Finance Products category. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"Earning our customers' trust everyday matters most to us," said Liz Armbruester, Chief Customer Officer at Avalara. "Tax and compliance have never been more complex. Customers choose Avalara to simplify that complexity with intelligent automation, accuracy, and scalability. Being named to G2's Best Software Awards based entirely on authentic customer feedback is a powerful validation of the outcomes our teams deliver."

What Avalara customers on G2 say they like best about Avalara:

"If your business deals with sales across multiple jurisdictions or has a complex tax profile, Avalara is absolutely worth the investment. It's not just software — it's like having an expert compliance partner built into your system." – G2 User in Accounting

"What I like most about Avalara is how it saves us time and reduces risk. The automation of tax calculations and filings is a huge relief, and the platform's accuracy gives us confidence that we're staying compliant. I also appreciate the ease of managing exemptions and having access to tax research tools all in one place. It makes handling complex tax scenarios much simpler." – G2 User in Automotive

"Avalara has made major improvements to the user interface and has actively made efforts to seek more and more feedback from customers and act upon said feedback." – G2 User in Financial Services

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Avalara. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

To learn more, view G2's methodology .

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

