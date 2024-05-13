Avalara Expands Partnership with Shopify to Enable Global Tax Compliance for Merchants

SEATTLE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, by joining the Shopify Tax Platform. Through the expanded partnership, Shopify merchants of any size can easily manage and automate global tax compliance with Avalara.

"With Avalara joining as a Shopify Tax Platform Partner, we are able to address the unique compliance requirements of businesses — from small businesses to enterprise companies — globally," said Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer at Shopify. "Together, Avalara and Shopify are building on the value we've been bringing to Shopify Plus customers for nearly a decade to all Shopify customers, enabling them to transact, comply, and scale globally with confidence."

Avalara is a longtime Shopify partner and has been providing tax calculation services for Shopify Plus customers since 2015. Additionally, Avalara has been natively powering tax calculations, nexus tracking, and tax return filing preparation for Shopify Tax since 2022. By joining the Shopify Tax Partner Platform, Avalara can now serve all Shopify customers with their global tax compliance requirements, including sales tax, value-added tax, exemption certificate management, 1099 and W-9, property tax, and more.

"Avalara has worked alongside Shopify for years to simplify tax compliance requirements for merchants and ensure that compliance never gets in the way of their growth," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "By being one of the first partners available on the Shopify Tax Platform, we're now able to support even more Shopify customers with their global tax compliance obligations by seamlessly integrating our industry-leading tax solutions into the Shopify platform."

For more information on Avalara for Shopify, please click here .

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.