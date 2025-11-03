Avalara Launches Avi and a Network of Secure Compliance Agents - Built for Action, Designed for Human Oversight

Beyond automation, beyond chatbots: welcome to the era of trusted Agentic Tax and Compliance ™

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced Avi and a new network of intelligent AI agents – the world's first AI-powered workforce for tax and compliance automation. These connected AI agents work with and for you, executing essential processes under your supervision. By combining AI precision with human judgment, Avi and its network of AI agents give enterprises the confidence to let tax and compliance work run automatically, while maintaining complete control and transparency.

Demo: Avi and Avalara’s Agent2Agent AI in Action

"Avalara's increasing agentic capabilities bring intelligence and autonomy to the next level, without compromising control or security," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. "Our customers have trusted us to protect their data and compliance processes for decades, and Avalara's new AI agents operate within that same secure and auditable framework."

Human Control by Design

Avalara's Agentic Tax and ComplianceTM platform is built around a simple principle: automation should never mean loss of control. Every Avalara AI agent operates with built-in checkpoints for human review and approval, ensuring enterprises maintain full command of every compliance action, from tax filings to registrations, with audit-ready visibility at every step.

Enterprise Grade Security

Every AI agent operates inside Avalara's established security perimeter, leveraging the same authentication, encryption, and data governance frameworks used across Avalara's Agentic Tax and ComplianceTM platform.

Meet Avi and our Network of AI Compliance Agents

Avi is Avalara's lead AI agent. It is the orchestrator of Avalara's network of AI compliance agents that handle every core compliance function, from tax determination and filing to exemption certificate validation, registration, property tax, reporting, and research, each with built-in checkpoints for human review.

Global Tax Determination, Tax Return Filing, and Reconciliation

Avi can securely ingest your transaction data, identify tax jurisdictions, calculate rates, apply rules, validate exemptions, and generate tax returns – then, upon your approval, log into the appropriate portals, file tax returns, verify confirmations, and reconcile accounting records.

Exemption Certificate Validation

Exemption AI agents scan new customer uploaded exemption certificates, cross-verify data with authoritative registries, and update records, ensuring greater compliance with minimal human intervention.

Cross-Border Classification, Tariffs, and Trade Restrictions

Cross-border AI agents classify products to Harmonized System (HS) or tariff codes, determine duties, and check against trade restriction lists.

Business and License Registration

Registration AI agents prepare registration documents, file with local authorities, and receive and store business and license registrations.

Property Tax

Property AI agents acquire fixed asset data, classify it for location and tax depreciation, and prepare and file personal property tax returns.

Audit-Ready Reporting and Transaction-Level Insights

Reporting AI agents continuously generate reconciled, easy to understand, auditor-ready reports, and provide AI-powered deep insights, linking every number to its source transaction, increasing audit readiness and confidence, while lowering the audit cost.

Tax Content Research with Authoritative Citations

Research AI agents scan and summarize primary tax sources – laws, rates, rules, and regulatory updates – surfacing Avalara's best-in-class tax and compliance content in an AI-powered, easy-to-find and easy-to-read way, with verifiable citations.

E-invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR)

ELR AI agents help businesses meet real-time tax mandates worldwide. By connecting directly to government-certified endpoints, Avalara's network of AI agents help ensure every invoice is validated, compliant, and audit-ready before it's sent.

Notice Management

Notice management AI agents automate how companies handle tax authority notices, and use AI to classify, route, and track notices to resolution. The result: faster responses, fewer penalties, and complete visibility across every jurisdiction.

Powered by Avalara's deep global expertise and advanced AI infrastructure, Avi and its network of AI agents scale seamlessly, from individual tasks to enterprise-wide operations. Avi delegates, supervises, and coordinates AI agents while giving finance teams full visibility, auditability, and control.

How It Works: Agentic Execution, Human Oversight

Avi and its network of AI compliance agents bring together autonomous execution and enterprise-grade governance. When you assign a task, Avi breaks it into steps, delegates to specialized AI agents, and coordinates the actions of agents, providing complete visibility throughout the process.

For example, when you ask Avi to prepare your tax return filing, Avi retrieves and validates data, applies local rules, generates the returns, and submits it for your approval, filing only when you say "go."

Analysis – Avi's AI agents ingest and validate transaction data, apply country-specific rules, and calculate liabilities Preparation – The AI agents generate the tax return Human Review – You or your team can inspect, edit, and approve the tax return Filing & Confirmation – Once approved, Avi files the tax return, confirms acceptance, reconciles the amounts, and stores an audit-ready trail

This collaboration ensures that nothing is filed without your approval, but once authorized, every step behind the scenes, from validation to portal submission, is handled autonomously.

Demo: Watch how Avi files your tax return autonomously: https://avlr.co/AviA2A

Built for the Agent Economy: Have Your Agent Call Our AgentTM

Avi works seamlessly with humans and other AI systems. Any third-party AI agent that supports the Google A2A protocol can securely collaborate with Avalara's AI agents — "Have Your Agent Call Our Agent™."

Avi is available wherever tax professionals work, including:

Avi Browser Agent – Automates ERP configuration and setup with Avalara, and assigns tasks to Avi

– Automates ERP configuration and setup with Avalara, and assigns tasks to Avi Avi for Microsoft Outlook – Digitizes inbound invoices and applies tax rules in real time

– Digitizes inbound invoices and applies tax rules in real time Avi for NetSuite – Avalara is one of the first recipients of NetSuite's AI Elite Badge, enabling one-click configuration and setup, and assignment of tasks to Avi

– Avalara is one of the first recipients of NetSuite's AI Elite Badge, enabling one-click configuration and setup, and assignment of tasks to Avi Avi for Gemini Enterprise – Find Avi in 3rd party marketplaces like Google's Gemini Enterprise and leverage the A2A technology to interact with Avalara's network of agents

Developers can also integrate directly via Avalara's MCP servers, available at developer.avalara.com .

Partners and integrators can easily integrate Avi and our MCP servers into agentic solutions they are building to solve complex compliance problems.

Powered by ALFA: The Brain Behind Secure, Agentic Compliance

At the core of this platform is ALFA, the Avalara LLM Framework for Agentic Applications. ALFA powers every AI agent with security-first architecture and includes:

Enterprise LLMs with data isolation from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI

Proprietary SLMs tuned on billions of compliance data points

Prompt libraries, guardrails, reasoning, actions, RAG databases, third-party agentic frameworks, APIs, SDKs

Extensible agentic architecture

ALFA ensures that every Avalara AI agent meets enterprise-grade standards for performance, reliability, and data protection.

Enterprise-Grade Security Meets Agentic Compliance

Avalara's Agentic Tax and ComplianceTM platform brings together autonomy, transparency, and trust, purpose-built for compliance at scale. Key highlights include:

Built on Avalara's proven security framework – SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more

Autonomous execution with governance – Avi and our network of AI agents act within secure, auditable boundaries

Seamless integration – Works natively across ERPs, marketplaces, and e-invoicing systems

Global, trusted content – AI-curated, human-verified tax rules and rates for 195 countries

Audit-ready trails – Every action traceable and verifiable

Resilient infrastructure – Multi-cloud deployments (AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI) with real-time redundancy

Availability

Global rollout begins Q4 2025

Early access programs are live with select enterprise partners

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com .

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.