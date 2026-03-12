Registration Open for Avalara NEXT 2026: Exploring the Future of Agentic Tax and Compliance

Virtual event on March 26 will highlight agentic AI, new developer tools, and partner ecosystem innovation

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced the programming schedule for Avalara NEXT 2026, a virtual event taking place Thursday, March 26, 2026. This year's theme is Automation to Autonomy: Building Agentic, Always-On Tax Compliance.

Streaming live from Seattle, Avalara NEXT 2026 brings together cloud architects, engineers, developers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and technology partners to explore building agentic, always-on tax compliance.

The broadcast will feature executive keynotes, technical deep dives, product announcements, and partner-led sessions designed to help organizations embed compliance more seamlessly into today's commerce and financial systems.

Exploring the Next Era of Compliance

The event will open with a keynote from Danny Fields, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. Fields will outline how compliance technology is evolving beyond traditional rules-based systems toward intelligent, agentic AI architectures capable of adapting to regulatory change and supporting scalable global operations.

Technical Sessions Designed for Builders

Avalara NEXT 2026 will deliver practical, implementation-focused sessions, including:

Developer Deep Dive: Getting the Most from Avalara's New Developer Portal — A walkthrough of updated tools, documentation, and integration capabilities designed to accelerate development timelines.

— A walkthrough of updated tools, documentation, and integration capabilities designed to accelerate development timelines. Always-On Tax Compliance: The Avalara Returns Agent — A product session introducing the Avalara Returns Agent, designed to support intelligent, streamlined filing and remittance workflows.

— A product session introducing the Avalara Returns Agent, designed to support intelligent, streamlined filing and remittance workflows. Next-Gen Compliance: AI-Infused Certification with Xero — A demonstration of how AI-powered workflows streamline Avalara tax integrations and certification processes.

— A demonstration of how AI-powered workflows streamline Avalara tax integrations and certification processes. Architecting for Global Mandates: The Power of Synergy with Chargebee — A discussion on building subscription and billing systems that meet evolving global tax requirements.

Additional sessions will highlight partner innovation and ecosystem expansion, including updates on Avalara partner integrations and enablement initiatives for 2026. Attendees will also hear from Sean Brown, Founder and CEO of Versori, about the benefits of agentic integration.

Following the main program, attendees can participate in a live Developer Portal Q&A and "Vibe Coding" session, offering direct engagement with Avalara technical experts.

Who Should Attend Avalara NEXT 2026:

Developers embedding tax capabilities into applications

ISVs and SaaS providers expanding compliance functionality

System integrators building global commerce solutions

Product and technology leaders building agentic experiences for their customers

