Avalara Named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner, Marking Third Honor in A Row

Repeat recognition underscores Avalara's sustained excellence in employee engagement

DURHAM, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced it has been named a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award® (GEWA) winner for engagement, marking the company's third consecutive time receiving this prestigious distinction.

This recognition from Gallup, a global leader in analytics and advice, honors organizations that consistently build thriving cultures and deliver exceptional business outcomes by putting employee engagement at the heart of their strategy. Avalara joins a select group of global employers recognized repeatedly for their commitment to cultivating workplaces where people feel valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work every day.

"We're honored to earn Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award for the third consecutive year," said Ee Lyn Khoo, Chief People Officer at Avalara. "This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of Avalarians worldwide who champion a culture rooted in purpose, collaboration, and high performance. Engagement isn't just a program at Avalara. It's a competitive advantage that fuels our growth."

Gallup awards are based on results from Q12 employee engagement surveys, which assess workplace engagement and performance outcomes across hundreds of organizations. Winning workplaces consistently outperform peers on key engagement metrics, including elevated levels of employee motivation, alignment, and wellbeing, leading to better outcomes for customers, teams, and business performance.

With employees around the globe, Avalara continues to advance its mission to be part of every transaction in the world. By weaving engagement into every stage of the employee experience, the company is building a resilient, inclusive, and high-performing organization positioned to succeed today and into the future.

For a complete list of 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners and more on the selection process, visit Gallup's winners page.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.