Avalara Survey Shows Independent Retailers Clamoring for Automated Solutions to Eliminate Burden of Changing Sales Tax Laws

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced findings from a new survey* of U.S. tax professionals responsible for managing sales tax obligations for independent retailers. The survey reveals that many respondents—from accountants, bookkeepers, and directors of finance to business owners as well as managers—consider keeping up with changing sales tax laws to be their biggest compliance challenge. The majority emphasized the growing urgency for automation and the integration of sales tax compliance software with their existing systems.

"At the end of the day, independent retailers are the entities responsible for administering sales taxes imposed by state governments," said Pam Knudsen, Senior Director of Compliance Services at Avalara. "Avalara's latest survey underscores the extent to which ongoing tax changes are an increasing burden for tax professionals and business owners, who are clamoring for automated solutions that are fast, easy, and accurate to help them remove the complexity of sales tax compliance at the cash register."

Key Findings:

Retailers' Wish List for Compliance Help: Independent retailers identified key measures and resources that would help them manage sales tax compliance, such as simplified tax regulations (54%), improved software tools (52%), access to professional advisors (43%), and educational courses, webinars, and workshops (36%).

Independent retailers identified key measures and resources that would help them manage sales tax compliance, such as simplified tax regulations (54%), improved software tools (52%), access to professional advisors (43%), and educational courses, webinars, and workshops (36%). Rising Demand for Automation in Tax Compliance: Businesses are adopting various methods to manage sales tax compliance, with 56% using specialized software and tools, 40% relying on in-house accounting teams, 32% handling it manually, and 31% outsourcing to accounting firms. Notably, 97% of respondents indicated they have automated or plan to automate their sales tax compliance process. Of these, 46% mostly automate with minimal manual oversight, 34% fully automate, and 15% partially automate the process.

Businesses are adopting various methods to manage sales tax compliance, with 56% using specialized software and tools, 40% relying on in-house accounting teams, 32% handling it manually, and 31% outsourcing to accounting firms. Notably, 97% of respondents indicated they have automated or plan to automate their sales tax compliance process. Of these, 46% mostly automate with minimal manual oversight, 34% fully automate, and 15% partially automate the process. Evolving Regulatory Landscape: The top compliance challenge for independent retailers is navigating ever-changing tax laws, with 44% of respondents citing "keeping up with changing tax laws" as their biggest hurdle. Other key challenges include managing sales tax exemptions (17%), calculating correct tax rates (15%), and filing taxes on time (12%).

The top compliance challenge for independent retailers is navigating ever-changing tax laws, with 44% of respondents citing "keeping up with changing tax laws" as their biggest hurdle. Other key challenges include managing sales tax exemptions (17%), calculating correct tax rates (15%), and filing taxes on time (12%). Increased Time Spent on Sales Tax as Businesses Grow: While 54% of independent retailers spend between 1-10 hours per month on sales tax activities, the time commitment increases as businesses scale. Just 26% of companies with revenue between $100,000 and $999,999 spend 11-20 hours per month on sales tax, but this figure rises to 36% for companies with revenue between $1 million and $9.99 million , 42% for those between $10 million and $49.99 million , and 57% for companies with revenue between $100 million and $499.99 million .

While 54% of independent retailers spend between 1-10 hours per month on sales tax activities, the time commitment increases as businesses scale. Just 26% of companies with revenue between and spend 11-20 hours per month on sales tax, but this figure rises to 36% for companies with revenue between and , 42% for those between and , and 57% for companies with revenue between and . Disparate Ways of Identifying Tax Changes: Getting and staying informed is crucial for independent retailers to meet tax obligations. Survey respondents are relying on various sources to identify new or changing tax regulations, including software tools (60%), online research (56%), professional tax advisors (56%), and government resources (34%).

Getting and staying informed is crucial for independent retailers to meet tax obligations. Survey respondents are relying on various sources to identify new or changing tax regulations, including software tools (60%), online research (56%), professional tax advisors (56%), and government resources (34%). Importance of System Integration for Compliance Software: Tax professionals for independent retailers overwhelmingly agree that sales tax compliance software should integrate seamlessly with existing systems. 88% of respondents stated it is "very important" for compliance automation software to connect with platforms they already use, such as ecommerce, payroll, and accounting systems.

Methodology:

*The research was conducted by Censuswide with 250 respondents in the U.S. responsible for managing tax obligations at these business segments (accountants, bookkeepers, directors of finance, owners, managers etc.) between October 14 - October 17, 2024. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide are also members of the British Polling Council.

