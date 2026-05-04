Avalara's Partner Leaders Earn Spots on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel List

Two honorees recognized for shaping the future of partner-driven growth

DURHAM, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized two leaders on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026. The Avalara honorees recognized this year are Sona Akmakjian, Senior Director of Global Strategic Accounting Partners, and Melissa Dallmeyer, Senior Director of Global Partner Development.

The annual CRN Women of the Channel list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The 2026 honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

At Avalara, these leaders have played a critical role in expanding the company's global partner ecosystem, deepening relationships and enabling businesses to navigate increasingly complex tax and compliance requirements through automation and agentic AI-powered solutions. Their contributions continue to strengthen Avalara's ability to scale through partnerships and deliver seamless tax and compliance experiences worldwide.

"Our partners are at the center of Avalara's growth strategy, and the strength of that ecosystem is a direct reflection of the leaders who build and support it," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "Sona and Melissa exemplify what it means to lead with impact, bringing innovation, collaboration, and strong partner advocacy to everything they do. We are proud to see their contributions recognized by CRN and to celebrate the role they play helping customers confidently navigate global tax and compliance."

The 2026 Women of the Channel list is featured at crn.com/wotc.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.