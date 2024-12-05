Avalere Health welcomes Executive Vice President to fuse policy, access and marketing in a new offering

"Driving access takes more than payer formulary placement," said Sarah Alwardt, US President of Policy, Access, Value and Evidence. "Across a patient's healthcare journey, many influences shape a patient's treatment and care. Roshan will lead Avalere Health's new service offering to develop data-driven, agile strategies that evolve as the landscape changes to accelerate patient access to life-changing treatments."

Rahnama will apply her expertise in commercial health and public health to partner with clients in removing market access barriers that would preclude every person and populations from receiving essential care by leveraging Avalere Health's extensive data capabilities. Rahnama has 20 years of experience as a healthcare strategist and business leader focused on amplifying person-centric health and care. She is a champion of challenging healthcare's status quo by broadening and personalizing what holds value. Her work has spanned commercialization of products for a variety of communicable and noncommunicable diseases across a range of market access, payer, provider and consumer/caregiver stakeholders.

"We have an opportunity to truly level up what market access means — the ability to get the right medicine to the right person at the right time and at the right price," described Rahnama. "Within traditional pricing and reimbursement, we tend to address the 'medicalization' of disease. However, we don't address everything else around it, including recognizing the conditions that contribute to disease manifestation such as health inequities, geographic access barriers and social determinants of health. Not only is this context part of the patient experience, but understanding it also provides opportunities for brands to unlock new value and competitively differentiate."

"Access is one of the biggest barriers preventing people from benefiting from healthcare," added Amar Urhekar, Chief Operations Officer. "Our market access marketing offering is a fantastic example of how our teams unite across the product lifecycle, innovating with agility to reach more patients. Roshan's ability to distill commercial and healthcare policy insights and unlock purposeful solutions that transform health makes her the ideal candidate to lead our market access marketing offering and to be an exceptional partner for our clients. She will play an integral role in building innovative solutions that defy convention to ensure every person can benefit from novel treatment and care."

Rahnama has been a longtime strategic advisor to biopharmaceutical companies, policymakers, health systems, multilateral organizations, foundations and academia. She is an equal blend of seasoned consultant and experienced agency business leader, including former roles at Xcenda/Amerisourcebergen and McCann Health.

