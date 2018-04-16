LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418postpr

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.'s presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials is a Canadian mineral development company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Avalon specializes in critical metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Health and safety, social responsibility and leadership in environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones. In November 2017, Avalon published its sixth annual sustainability report in accordance to GRI guidelines.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-advanced-materials-inc-presentation-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-300630045.html

SOURCE Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.