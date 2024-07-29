Avalon Apartment & Townhomes infuses luxury living with modern convenience

Multifamily development expected to begin pre-leasing 244 available units in August 2024

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Development, a Minnesota-based firm specializing in the acquisition and development of luxury rental apartments, is nearing completion on Avalon Apartment & Townhomes, a new luxury community in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota – located on Diffley Court near South Robert Trail. The new development will feature 244 homes, including 54 townhomes and 190 apartments.

"Avalon is a perfect example of the possibilities and advantages of blending luxury living with true convenience and accessibility," said Summer Forrest, Project Design Manager at Trident Development. "Tenants are increasingly looking for luxury living options, and we know Avalon will meet these needs and more with a unique and exciting roster of resident amenities, multiple living styles and layouts, and a well-appointed location in Inver Grove Heights."

The 54 townhome units will span across 10 buildings, with two and three-bedroom options available, all featuring attached two-car garages. The first townhomes will be move-in ready by Fall 2024.

The property's 190 apartment units will be contained within one four-story building. Layouts include studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom options and all apartments will have access to underground parking with 166 parking stalls. Apartments will be ready for residents by early 2025.

Amenities available at Avalon include a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, a speakeasy lounge, golf simulator and putting greens, pickleball court, a rooftop patio with a firepit and barbecue grills, dog run and grooming spa, playground area and a resort-inspired outdoor pool.

Strategically located in the community of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Avalon residents will have convenient access to MN-55, I-494, MSP International Airport, and dynamic destinations throughout Minneapolis-St. Paul including the Twin Cities Premium Outlets®, Mall of America®, Cascade Bay Waterpark, the Minnesota Zoo, Target Field, Science Museum of Minnesota and more.

"With Trident and Vincent Companies joining forces once again on the Avalon Apartment project in Inver Grove Heights, we're not just building an apartment project – we're creating a vibrant community where dreams take root and grow," said Ryan Litfin, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Vincent Companies, which partnered on the project. "Together, we are crafting a brighter, more connected future for all and we are excited about the journey."

Additionally, the mayor of Inver Grove Heights, Brenda Dietrich expressed her support for the project and its expected community impact. "A development of this caliber will be a tremendous asset to our community for years to come and I am excited to welcome you to Inver Grove Heights!"

Avalon Apartment & Townhomes is developed in partnership with Vincent Companies. The general contractor is Lyon Contracting. The property is managed by Village Green.

For more information on Avalon, visit tridentdevelopmentmn.com/underconstruction.

