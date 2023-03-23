AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2022 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Mar 23, 2023, 17:01 ET

WARREN, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21.6 million compared with $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net operating revenues were $81.2 million compared with $70.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.15 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.51 for year ended December 31, 2021.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

           

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$          14,671

$          11,431

$          49,763

$          42,710








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,832

2,437

12,137

11,045

Other golf and related operations

4,133

3,711

19,280

16,628

Total golf and related operations

6,965

6,148

31,417

27,673








Total net operating revenues

21,636

17,579

81,180

70,383








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

12,137

9,204

40,380

34,259

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,506

1,150

5,500

4,748

Golf and related operations operating costs

5,040

4,469

21,337

17,825

Depreciation and amortization expense

930

804

3,483

3,112

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,615

2,319

10,133

9,878

Operating income (loss)

(592)

(367)

347

561








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(504)

(280)

(1,464)

(1,158)

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

1,964

Other income, net

26

71

231

369

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,070)

(576)

(886)

1,736








Income tax provision (benefit)

(14)

4

94

89

Net income (loss)

(1,056)

(580)

(980)

1,647








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(83)

(110)

(397)

(324)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$              (973)

$              (470)

$              (583)

$            1,971








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$             (0.25)

$             (0.12)

$             (0.15)

$              0.51

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$             (0.25)

$             (0.12)

$             (0.15)

$              0.50








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,899

3,899

3,899

3,933








AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$               1,624

$               3,254

Accounts receivable, net

11,127

9,933

Unbilled membership dues receivable

599

578

Inventories

1,461

1,105

Prepaid expenses

1,172

996

Other current assets

105

105

Total current assets

16,088

15,971




Property and equipment, net

56,805

53,338

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,001

5,390

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,386

1,598

Restricted cash

10,426

1,696

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

36

36

Total assets

$              89,750

$              78,037




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$                  503

$               1,126

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

115

167

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

424

534

Accounts payable

10,995

10,164

Accrued payroll and other compensation

989

797

Accrued income taxes

103

67

Other accrued taxes

540

541

Deferred membership dues revenue

3,643

3,363

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,544

1,265

Total current liabilities

18,856

18,024




Long term debt, net of current portion

29,758

19,376

Line of credit

1,550

-

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

381

496

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

962

1,064

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

38,490

39,069

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(347)

(92)

Total shareholders' equity

38,143

38,977

Total liabilities and equity

$              89,750

$              78,037




