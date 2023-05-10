AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $18.4 million compared with $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.43 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.32 in the first quarter of 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022











Net operating revenues:







Waste management services $ 12,652

$ 9,339











Food, beverage and merchandise sales 1,974

1,665

Other golf and related operations 3,749

3,305

Total golf and related operations 5,723

4,970











Total net operating revenues 18,375

14,309











Costs and expenses:







Waste management services operating costs 10,380

7,578

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,023

748

Golf and related operations operating costs 4,836

4,055

Depreciation and amortization expense 940

829

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,530

2,265

Operating loss (1,334)

(1,166)











Other income (expense):







Interest expense (515)

(278)

Other income, net 81

64

Loss before income taxes (1,768)

(1,380)











Provision for income taxes 31

20

Net loss (1,799)

(1,400)











Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (122)

(138)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (1,677)

$ (1,262)











Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:







Basic net loss per share $ (0.43)

$ (0.32)

Diluted net loss per share $ (0.43)

$ (0.32)











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,899

3,899























AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,270

$ 1,624 Accounts receivable, net 13,427

11,127 Unbilled membership dues receivable 747

599 Inventories 1,731

1,461 Prepaid expenses 1,456

1,172 Other current assets 39

105 Total current assets 18,670

16,088







Property and equipment, net 57,038

56,805 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,156

5,001 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,406

1,386 Restricted cash 10,438

10,426 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 35

36 Total assets $ 92,751

$ 89,750







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 511

$ 503 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 139

115 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 432

424 Accounts payable 13,202

10,995 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,381

989 Accrued income taxes 96

103 Other accrued taxes 406

540 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,900

3,643 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,934

1,544 Total current liabilities 23,001

18,856







Long term debt, net of current portion 29,622

29,758 Line of credit 2,200

1,550 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 509

381 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 974

962 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,814

38,490 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (469)

(347) Total shareholders' equity 36,345

38,143 Total liabilities and equity $ 92,751

$ 89,750









SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation