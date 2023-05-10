AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Avalon Holdings Corporation

May 10, 2023, 17:01 ET

WARREN, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.     

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were $18.4 million compared with $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.  The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.43 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.32 in the first quarter of 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022





Net operating revenues:



Waste management services

$                     12,652

$                       9,339





Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,974

1,665

Other golf and related operations

3,749

3,305

Total golf and related operations

5,723

4,970





Total net operating revenues

18,375

14,309





Costs and expenses:



Waste management services operating costs

10,380

7,578

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,023

748

Golf and related operations operating costs

4,836

4,055

Depreciation and amortization expense

940

829

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,530

2,265

Operating loss

(1,334)

(1,166)





Other income (expense):



Interest expense

(515)

(278)

Other income, net

81

64

Loss before income taxes

(1,768)

(1,380)





Provision for income taxes

31

20

Net loss

(1,799)

(1,400)





Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(122)

(138)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$                     (1,677)

$                     (1,262)





Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:



Basic net loss per share

$                       (0.43)

$                       (0.32)

Diluted net loss per share

$                       (0.43)

$                       (0.32)





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899

3,899

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,899

3,899










AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$               1,270

$               1,624

Accounts receivable, net

13,427

11,127

Unbilled membership dues receivable

747

599

Inventories

1,731

1,461

Prepaid expenses

1,456

1,172

Other current assets

39

105

Total current assets

18,670

16,088




Property and equipment, net

57,038

56,805

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,156

5,001

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,406

1,386

Restricted cash

10,438

10,426

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

35

36

Total assets

$              92,751

$              89,750




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$                  511

$                  503

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

139

115

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

432

424

Accounts payable

13,202

10,995

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,381

989

Accrued income taxes

96

103

Other accrued taxes

406

540

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,900

3,643

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,934

1,544

Total current liabilities

23,001

18,856




Long term debt, net of current portion

29,622

29,758

Line of credit

2,200

1,550

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

509

381

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

974

962

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,814

38,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(469)

(347)

Total shareholders' equity

36,345

38,143

Total liabilities and equity

$              92,751

$              89,750




