AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were $18.9 million compared with $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.43 in the first quarter of 2023.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net operating revenues:





Waste management services $ 12,470

$ 12,652 Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,011

1,974 Other golf and related operations 4,377

3,819 Total golf and related operations 6,388

5,793 Total net operating revenues 18,858

18,445







Costs and expenses:





Waste management services operating costs 9,897

10,380 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,025

1,023 Golf and related operations operating costs 4,873

4,836 Depreciation and amortization expense 980

940 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,596

2,530 Operating loss (513)

(1,264)







Other income (expense):





Interest expense, net (508)

(504) Other income, net 7

- Loss before income taxes (1,014)

(1,768)







Provision for income taxes 40

31 Net loss (1,054)

(1,799)







Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (75)

(122) Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (979)

$ (1,677)







Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:





Basic net loss per share $ (0.25)

$ (0.43)







Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,163

$ 1,187 Accounts receivable, net 12,265

9,499 Unbilled membership dues receivable 790

567 Inventories 1,861

1,662 Prepaid expenses 1,282

1,116 Other current assets 16

14 Total current assets 17,377

14,045







Property and equipment, net 56,158

56,630 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,580

5,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,254

1,270 Restricted cash 10,192

10,265 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 34

36 Total assets $ 90,603

$ 87,965







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 547

$ 538 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 197

198 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 417

432 Accounts payable 11,316

9,657 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,753

1,277 Accrued taxes 504

539 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,158

3,443 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,863

1,825 Total current liabilities 21,755

17,909







Long-term debt, net of current portion 29,080

29,220 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 585

598 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 837

838 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 35,737

36,716 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (691)

(616) Total shareholders' equity 35,046

36,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,603

$ 87,965

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation