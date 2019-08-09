Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were $18.4 million compared with $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2018.

For the first six months of 2019, net operating revenues were $33.0 million compared with $28.2 million for the first six months of 2018. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.2 million in both the first six months of 2019 and 2018. For the first six months of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.05 in the first six months of 2018.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 12,902

$ 11,510

$ 24,336

$ 19,968















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,358

2,206

3,440

3,246 Other golf and related operations 3,165

2,989

5,257

5,007 Total golf and related operations 5,523

5,195

8,697

8,253















Total net operating revenues 18,425

16,705

33,033

28,221















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 10,296

9,090

19,544

15,752 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 999

932

1,514

1,399 Golf and related operations operating costs 3,563

3,146

6,095

5,363 Depreciation and amortization expense 618

726

1,218

1,455 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,380

2,215

4,611

4,440 Operating income (loss) 569

596

51

(188)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (215)

(174)

(378)

(345) Other income, net 148

113

216

173 Income (loss) before income taxes 502

535

(111)

(360)















Provision for income taxes 57

41

97

60 Net income (loss) 445

494

(208)

(420)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (34)

(129)

(49)

(244) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 479

$ 623

$ (159)

$ (176)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ 0.16

$ (0.04)

$ (0.05) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.12

$ 0.16

$ (0.04)

$ (0.05)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,875

3,803

3,875

3,803 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,894

3,818

3,875

3,803

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,280

$ 1,406 Accounts receivable, net 12,271

12,197 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,101

554 Inventories 913

820 Prepaid expenses 512

622 Other current assets 48

31 Total current assets 18,125

15,630







Property and equipment, net 46,794

42,534 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,942

6,068 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,726

- Restricted cash 501

502 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 42

27 Total assets $ 73,138

$ 64,769







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 771

$ 578 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 247

236 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 551

- Accounts payable 12,098

10,454 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,222

872 Accrued income taxes 102

84 Other accrued taxes 296

405 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,497

2,899 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 907

793 Total current liabilities 20,691

16,321







Long term debt, net of current portion 13,258

10,167 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 626

688 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,175

- Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,323

37,479 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (35)

14 Total shareholders' equity 37,288

37,493 Total liabilities and equity $ 73,138

$ 64,769

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation