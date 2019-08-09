Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

Avalon Holdings Corporation

Aug 09, 2019, 17:01 ET

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were $18.4 million compared with $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.  For the second quarter of 2019, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2018.

For the first six months of 2019, net operating revenues were $33.0 million compared with $28.2 million for the first six months of 2018.  The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.2 million in both the first six months of 2019 and 2018.  For the first six months of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.05 in the first six months of 2018.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$          12,902

$          11,510

$          24,336

$          19,968








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,358

2,206

3,440

3,246

Other golf and related operations

3,165

2,989

5,257

5,007

Total golf and related operations

5,523

5,195

8,697

8,253








Total net operating revenues

18,425

16,705

33,033

28,221








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

10,296

9,090

19,544

15,752

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

999

932

1,514

1,399

Golf and related operations operating costs

3,563

3,146

6,095

5,363

Depreciation and amortization expense

618

726

1,218

1,455

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,380

2,215

4,611

4,440

Operating income (loss)

569

596

51

(188)








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(215)

(174)

(378)

(345)

Other income, net

148

113

216

173

Income (loss) before income taxes

502

535

(111)

(360)








Provision for income taxes

57

41

97

60

Net income (loss)

445

494

(208)

(420)








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(34)

(129)

(49)

(244)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               479

$               623

$              (159)

$              (176)








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.12

$              0.16

$             (0.04)

$             (0.05)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.12

$              0.16

$             (0.04)

$             (0.05)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,875

3,803

3,875

3,803

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,894

3,818

3,875

3,803

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              3,280

$              1,406

Accounts receivable, net

12,271

12,197

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,101

554

Inventories

913

820

Prepaid expenses

512

622

Other current assets

48

31

Total current assets

18,125

15,630




Property and equipment, net

46,794

42,534

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,942

6,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,726

-

Restricted cash

501

502

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

42

27

Total assets

$             73,138

$             64,769




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$                 771

$                 578

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

247

236

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

551

-

Accounts payable

12,098

10,454

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,222

872

Accrued income taxes

102

84

Other accrued taxes

296

405

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,497

2,899

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

907

793

Total current liabilities

20,691

16,321




Long term debt, net of current portion

13,258

10,167

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

626

688

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,175

-

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

37,323

37,479

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(35)

14

Total shareholders' equity

37,288

37,493

Total liabilities and equity

$             73,138

$             64,769

