AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $23.1 million compared with $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.24 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2023.

For the first six months of 2024, net operating revenues were $41.9 million compared with $39.3 million for the first six months of 2023. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $25,000 in the first six months of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.01 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first six months of 2023.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 12,220

$ 10,298

$ 24,690

$ 22,950















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 3,996

3,995

6,007

5,968 Other golf and related operations 6,841

6,533

11,218

10,363 Total golf and related operations 10,837

10,528

17,225

16,331















Total net operating revenues 23,057

20,826

41,915

39,281















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 9,527

8,224

19,424

18,604 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,682

1,811

2,707

2,834 Golf and related operations operating costs 6,744

6,987

11,617

11,823 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,002

955

1,982

1,895 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,654

2,501

5,251

5,030 Operating income (loss) 1,448

348

934

(905)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (521)

(529)

(1,028)

(1,044) Other income, net -

-

7

- Income (loss) before income taxes 927

(181)

(87)

(1,949)















Provision for income taxes 44

23

84

54 Net income (loss) 883

(204)

(171)

(2,003)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (71)

(52)

(146)

(174) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 954

$ (152)

$ (25)

$ (1,829)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.24

$ (0.04)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.47)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,775

$ 1,187 Accounts receivable, net 11,525

9,499 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,110

567 Inventories 1,875

1,662 Prepaid expenses 881

1,116 Other current assets 15

14 Total current assets 19,181

14,045







Property and equipment, net 55,701

56,630 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,487

5,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,096

1,270 Restricted cash 10,216

10,265 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 91,725

$ 87,965







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 556

$ 538 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 216

198 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 387

432 Accounts payable 11,026

9,657 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,768

1,277 Accrued taxes 418

539 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,863

3,443 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,005

1,825 Total current liabilities 22,239

17,909







Long term debt, net of current portion 28,938

29,220 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 610

598 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 709

838 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,691

36,716 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (762)

(616) Total shareholders' equity 35,929

36,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 91,725

$ 87,965

