AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were $24.2 million compared with $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.23 in the third quarter of 2023.

For the first nine months of 2024, net operating revenues were $66.2 million compared with $63.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. The Company recorded a net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the first nine months of 2023.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 11,461

$ 11,744

$ 36,151

$ 34,694















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 4,615

4,609

10,622

10,577 Other golf and related operations 8,159

7,576

19,377

17,907 Total golf and related operations 12,774

12,185

29,999

28,484















Total net operating revenues 24,235

23,929

66,150

63,178















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 8,949

9,262

28,372

27,866 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 2,010

1,984

4,717

4,818 Golf and related operations operating costs 7,308

7,519

18,925

19,342 Depreciation and amortization expense 975

963

2,957

2,858 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,719

2,815

7,970

7,846 Operating income 2,274

1,386

3,209

448















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (502)

(519)

(1,531)

(1,530) Other income, net -

-

7

- Income (loss) before income taxes 1,772

867

1,685

(1,082)















Provision for income taxes 42

39

126

93 Net income (loss) 1,730

828

1,559

(1,175)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (110)

(57)

(256)

(231) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 1,840

$ 885

$ 1,815

$ (944)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.47

$ 0.23

$ 0.47

$ (0.24)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,946

$ 1,187 Accounts receivable, net 10,003

9,499 Unbilled membership dues receivable 845

567 Inventories 1,713

1,662 Prepaid expenses 680

1,116 Other current assets 15

14 Total current assets 17,202

14,045







Property and equipment, net 55,792

56,630 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,523

5,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,418

1,270 Restricted cash 9,141

10,265 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 34

36 Total assets $ 89,118

$ 87,965







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 565

$ 538 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 189

198 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 340

432 Accounts payable 7,680

9,657 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,750

1,277 Accrued taxes 560

539 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,671

3,443 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,899

1,825 Total current liabilities 17,654

17,909







Long term debt, net of current portion 28,793

29,220 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 634

598 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,078

838 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 38,531

36,716 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (872)

(616) Total shareholders' equity 37,659

36,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,118

$ 87,965

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation