Avalon Park Group Enters the US Market for Renewable Energy with Large Photovoltaic Farm

Avalon Park Group has formed an international consortium with Switzerland and Singapore based partners to bring a 300+ megawatt photovoltaic energy farm to Volusia County. "Utilizing the abundant natural resource of the Sunshine State allows us to create a photovoltaic farm at a scale that will not only support the sustainability of the Avalon Park Daytona Beach Community, but also provides a renewable energy source for the entire region to utilize," says Beat Kahli, CEO, Avalon Park Group.

The company's vision to create healthy, sustainable communities' dates back 35 years to one of its first projects, the Comino Hotels in Malta, where solar energy was used. Avalon Park Group has since been engaged in other sustainability ventures including timber, agriculture technology and other solar projects in Germany and Switzerland.

Additional sustainability plans include a biomass and agrivoltaic farm, an advanced wetland treatment park to assist in treating the excess greywater that has been a long-time regional issue. Additional plans include an agrihood, timberland, regional recreational amenities, and additionally to ensure the preservation of existing wetlands and open space.

"Renewable energy in the form of photovoltaic is where the energy market is moving to," says Beat Kahli, CEO, Avalon Park Group. "We are not entering this market in the US with our Swiss and Asian Partners because of a scarcity of fossil energies like gas, coal or oil, it is just an idea for which the time has come. Similarly, the world didn't move out of the stone age because of the lack of stone, but because of the abundance of new and better resources."

This land enhances the sustainability plans of Avalon Park Group within Volusia County which currently includes plans for a compact, walkable, mixed-use and interconnected town where everyone can Live, Learn, Work and Play.

About Avalon Park Group

Avalon Park Group is a uniquely diversified family of companies engaged in businesses ranging from master-planned community development, to home building, mining and property management, in Florida, Texas and Switzerland. With more than $1 billion in total assets, Avalon Park Group combines its exceptional reputation, sound business experience and significant financial resources to invest in extraordinary opportunities. At Avalon Park Group, our mission is to change the way the world lives, learns, works and plays through creating healthy sustainable communities and every aspect thereof. Avalon Park Group develops communities like Avalon Park, where our residential villages are surrounded by preservation, fields, and ponds that are interconnected by roadways, pedestrian walks, and trails that provide effortless access to. For more information, visit www.AvalonParkGroup.com or call 407-658-6565.

