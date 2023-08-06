Avance Clinical Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for Delivering High-quality Clinical Trials Based on Globally Accepted Data

Avance Clinical is an Australian and North American market-leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides international biotechs with customized solutions. For the fourth consecutive year, Avance Clinical has been awarded Best Practices Customer Value Leadership awarded, by Frost & Sullivan, for its exceptional performance

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Asia-Pacific biotechnology contract research organization industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Avance Clinical with the 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a leading CRO with over 20 years of experience and provides comprehensive clinical research services to drug sponsors worldwide.

2023 Asia-Pacific Biotech Contract Research Organization Customer Value Leadership Award

Avance Clinical's services span the entire clinical trial process, from early-stage development to late-stage studies, supporting the ever-evolving demands of biotechnology research and development. It offers up-to-date strategic guidance on study design, regulatory compliance, and protocol development, ensuring trials comply with the rigorous requirements of regulatory authorities globally.

With its commitment to delivering first-class services, Avance Clinical has a strong track record of achievement in biotechnology research, and its unwavering devotion to quality has earned it a reputation as a trustworthy partner in pioneering biotech innovations. The company consistently forms strategic partnerships with leading academic institutions, research organizations, and clinical trial sites to gain access to innovative technologies and a network of experienced professionals. Through these partnerships, Avance Clinical incorporates the latest developments into its offerings and stays abreast of emerging biotechnology and clinical research trends.

"The company understands the intricacies of conducting clinical trials for innovative biopharmaceutical products, gene and cell therapies, and other advanced therapies. Its experts possess deep scientific knowledge and expertise in handling biotech's clinical trial complexities, including specialized protocols, biomarker analysis, and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics assessments," said Azza Fazar, Best Practices Research Associate at Frost & Sullivan.

As a reflection of the tremendous value the company delivers to its customers, Avance Clinical's flagship program, GlobalReady, has gained traction among biotech stakeholders. GlobalReady provides customers with substantial benefits, including time reduction, cost savings, and high-quality data generation, approved by the United States (US) Food and Drug Association (FDA).

Furthermore, with the newly opened North American headquarters in Wake Forest, North Carolina, Avance Clinical offers enhanced services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The GlobalReady program streamlines the process and minimizes disruptions, cutting clinical trials' time and cost by seamlessly facilitating the transition of early-to-late phase studies from customers in Australia and the US.

"The GlobalReady program has gained significant traction, embraced by over 50 biotech clients. In addition, the attractive 43.5% rebate on clinical spending in Australia allows the company's clients to utilize its expertise and team in North America while maintaining services in Australia. This strategic approach enables clients to maximize rebate potential while leveraging Avance Clinical's North American operations knowledge and capabilities," noted Umesh Lal, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Avance Clinical earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific biotechnology contract research organization industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Avance Clinical for its unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian and North American CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia, New Zealand and the US for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their drug development phases that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Pre-clinical through to Phase I and Beyond

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical consultancy services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase I and beyond clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes that are available in Australia.

With experience across more than 110 therapeutic indications, Avance Clinical can deliver world-class, high-quality, internationally accepted data suitable for FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, Zelta, Veeva and Medrio are just some of Avance's technology partners.

