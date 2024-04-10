Avanlee Care Inc. Makes Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

BILLINGS, Mont., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

The founders cross all industries bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Avanlee Christine, Founder and CEO of Avanlee Care Inc, said, "I'm thrilled to be part of this illustrious group of women. We are making a difference and having a positive impact on humanity."

Avanlee commented, "The United States is grappling with a largely unseen caregiving crisis that impacts over 54 million individuals caring for elderly loved ones. Family caregivers bear a substantial emotional burden, yet this urgent issue remains inadequately recognized. Driven by the pressing need and drawing from my own family's experiences, I was inspired to create a solution to support and assist these indispensable family caregivers who desperately need our help."

Avanlee Care is an AI powered healthcare solution dedicated to making the lives of caregivers better. It includes self-health monitoring, resource support and remote monitoring for aging parents. It provides the caregiver with the ability to order cost-effective groceries and OTC products, and to fill prescriptions at transparent, low prices through Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs.

Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor said, "The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

About Avanlee Care Inc.

Avanlee Care is a software solution for today's unpaid family caregivers -- a comprehensive app that empowers remote caregiving so those in need of care can live healthier and happier lives at home. Avanlee Care grew out of founder/CEO Avanlee Christine's real-life experience seeking a practical solution to the struggles she witnessed as her family managed her aging grandparents' care. The app facilitates every aspect of care coordination, from appointments and medications to shopping lists and private communication. For more information: Wendy Mendenhall [email protected] OR visit www.avanleecare.com .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Avanlee Care