Avanlee Care Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in the Rocky Mountain Region

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

BILLINGS, Mont., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanlee Care has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best in Business list in the Rocky Mountain Region category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. Magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We are thrilled to be included in this year's Inc. Magazine's Best in Business list," said Avanlee Christine, CEO and founder of Avanlee Care. "The mental, emotional, and physical impact of caregiving is beyond measure, and 65,000 individuals are stepping into this role daily, spending an average of $8,000 annually. An all-in-one tech solution of this caliber is way overdue to support these families so they don't have to go it alone."

Avanlee Care was developed to serve the rapidly growing and underserved population of unpaid caregivers, simultaneously improving the lives of both the caregiver and the care receiver. The app has a free and paid option. The Avanlee Care app eases countless pain points of the caregiving role, from appointment coordination to curated shopping lists and food delivery to medication administration and private communication within the network of family and friends.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Avanlee Care is a modern tool for today's family caregivers -- an all-in-one app that enables remote caregiving so those in need live healthier and happier lives at home. Avanlee Care was born as a result of CEO Avanlee Christine's real-life experience seeking an intuitive solution to the struggles she witnessed as her family managed her aging grandparents' care. The app facilitates every aspect of care coordination, from appointments and medications to shopping lists and private communication. Avanlee Care is supported by investors, such as their main angel investor and board chair, Esther Dyson, all of who want to improve the experience of both caregivers and care receivers as the desire and demand increases to age comfortably at home. To learn more, visit avanleecare.com.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

