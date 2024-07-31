Avanos Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today reported second quarter 2024 financial results.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results and the cumulative progress we have made at the mid-year point," said Joe Woody, Avanos's chief executive officer. Woody continued, "Digestive Health continues to lead in delivering high-single digit growth while Pain Management and Recovery performance is improving with quarter-over-quarter sequential growth, and we are seeing meaningful progress on our other transformation objectives, all of which are expected to support mid-single digit growth for the remainder of the year. We are proud of these accomplishments and pleased that our solutions have been utilized to treat over 900,000 patients so far this year."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net sales from continuing operations were $171.7 million , a 1.4% increase from the comparable prior year period.

, a 1.4% increase from the comparable prior year period. Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $4.3 million , compared to net loss from continuing operations of $4.3 million a year ago.

, compared to net loss from continuing operations of a year ago. Adjusted net income from continuing operations totaled $15.8 million , compared to $11.2 million a year ago.

, compared to a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.09 , compared to diluted loss per share of $0.09 a year ago.

, compared to diluted loss per share of a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.34 , compared to $0.24 a year ago.

, compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million , compared to $22.9 million a year ago.

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results From Continuing Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net sales totaled $171.7 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to the prior year period, due to continued strong demand and volume in our Digestive Health portfolio, primarily from our NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions, as well as continued demand for Game Ready. This was partially offset by reduced demand for our hyaluronic acid ("HA") products. Favorable volume overall was partially offset by pricing and currency translation effects.

Gross margin during the second quarter of 2024 was 55.7%, compared to 57.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin was 59.6% compared to 59.9% last year. Gross profit margin decreased primarily due to costs related to the priorities of our three-year transformation initiative (the "Transformation Process") and plant separation costs associated with the divestiture of our respiratory health ("RH") business (the "Divestiture"). In addition, lower pricing for our HA products was partially offset by favorable volume and product mix.

Selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales was 47.1% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 54.9% for the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales was 43.0% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 45.1% for the second quarter of 2023. Selling and general expenses decreased primarily due to savings realized from the execution on our Transformation Process and disciplined spending.

Operating profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $6.3 million, compared to operating loss of $2.1 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher sales volume along with lower selling and general expenses related to the execution on Transformation Process and restructuring priorities. On an adjusted basis, operating profit totaled $21.8 million, compared to $18.4 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $26.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $22.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

First Six Months of 2024 Operating Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net sales were $337.8 million, an increase of 2.8% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to strong demand for our Digestive Health products and Game Ready products. This was partially offset by lower demand and pricing for our HA products.

Gross margin was 56.4%, compared to 57.6% last year. Adjusted gross margin was 59.7% compared to 59.8% last year and was impacted by the same items noted above for the second quarter.

Selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales were 48.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 55.3% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to disciplined spending, partially offset by non-recurring expenses associated with our ongoing Transformation Process and the Divestiture. On an adjusted basis, selling and general expenses as a percentage of net sales was 44.4% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 46.5% in the prior year period.

Operating profit was $10.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.2 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand for our Digestive Health products and lower selling and general costs, partially offset by lower volume and pricing of our HA products. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $38.1 million compared to $29.6 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $48.4 million, compared to $39.0 million in the prior year period.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash from operations less capital expenditures, or free cash flow, for the second quarter was an inflow of $21.9 million, driven primarily by cash flow provided by operating activities, compared to an outflow of $6.6 million a year ago. The Company's cash balance at June 30, 2024 was $92.2 million, compared to $87.7 million at year-end 2023.

Total debt outstanding, net of unamortized discounts, was $175.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $168.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Discontinued Operations

Net sales from discontinued operations were $13.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $30.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net sales from discontinued operations were $30.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $62.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

2024 Outlook

For the year, the Company anticipates revenue from continuing operations of between $685 million and $705 million from continuing operations, adjusted gross margins from continuing operations of between 59.5% and 60.5% and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of between $1.30 and $1.45.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted net income;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share;

Adjusted gross and operating profit;

Adjusted effective tax rate;

Adjusted EBITDA; and

Free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable, for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Certain acquisition and integration charges related to acquisitions.

Expenses associated with restructuring and transformation activities, including the Divestiture in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Expenses associated with European Union Medical Device Regulation ("EU MDR") compliance.

The amortization of intangible assets associated with prior business acquisitions.

The tax effects of certain adjusting items.

The benefit associated with the tax effects of the CARES Act.

The positive or negative effect of changes in currency exchange rates during the year.

The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to its GAAP financial measures. Management and the Company's board of directors use net sales on a constant currency basis, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow to: (a) evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance and its performance relative to its competitors, (b) allocate resources and (c) measure the operational performance of the Company's business units and their managers. Management also believes that the use of an adjusted effective tax rate provides improved insight into the tax effects of the Company's ongoing business operations.

Additionally, the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors will use certain of the non-GAAP financial measures when setting and assessing achievement of incentive compensation goals. These goals are based, in part, on the Company's net sales on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA, which will be determined by excluding certain items that are used in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our competitors may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measure of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, the financial statement data presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Sales $ 171.7

$ 169.4

$ 337.8

$ 328.7 Cost of products sold 76.1

71.6

147.4

139.5 Gross Profit 95.6

97.8

190.4

189.2 Research and development expenses 6.3

6.8

13.3

14.3 Selling and general expenses 80.9

93.0

164.5

181.8 Other expense, net 2.1

0.1

2.3

1.3 Operating Income (Loss) 6.3

(2.1)

10.3

(8.2) Interest income 3.0

0.5

3.6

1.0 Interest expense (3.1)

(3.5)

(6.2)

(7.0) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 6.2

(5.1)

7.7

(14.2) Income tax (provision) benefit (1.9)

0.8

(2.9)

2.1 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 4.3

(4.3)

4.8

(12.1) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2.5)

(63.8)

(3.9)

(56.5) Net Income (Loss) $ 1.8

$ (68.1)

$ 0.9

$ (68.6)















Interest expense, net $ 0.1

$ 3.0

$ 2.6

$ 6.0 Income tax provision (benefit) 1.0

(1.6)

1.5

(1.5) Depreciation and amortization 11.3

11.5

22.7

23.6 EBITDA $ 14.2

$ (55.2)

$ 27.7

$ (40.5)















Earnings (Loss) Per Share













Basic













Continuing operations $ 0.09

$ (0.09)

$ 0.10

$ (0.26) Discontinued operations (0.05)

(1.37)

(0.08)

(1.21) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.04

$ (1.46)

$ 0.02

$ (1.47)















Diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.09

$ (0.09)

$ 0.10

$ (0.26) Discontinued operations $ (0.05)

(1.37)

(0.08)

(1.21) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.04

$ (1.46)

$ 0.02

$ (1.47)















Common Shares Outstanding













Basic 45.9

46.8

46.1

46.7 Diluted 46.3

46.8

46.6

46.7

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Discontinued Operations Summary (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Sales $ 13.6

$ 30.4

$ 30.5

$ 62.8 Cost of products sold 15.6

18.6

31.5

37.9 Gross Profit (2.0)

11.8

(1.0)

24.9 Research and development expenses —

0.2

—

0.6 Selling, general and other expenses —

3.8

—

7.7 Pretax loss on classification as discontinued operations —

72.3

—

72.3 Other expense, net 1.4

0.1

4.3

0.2 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (3.4)

(64.6)

(5.3)

(55.9) Income tax benefit (provision) from discontinued operations 0.9

0.8

1.4

(0.6) (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (2.5)

$ (63.8)

$ (3.9)

$ (56.5)















(Loss) Per Share













Basic $ (0.05)

$ (1.37)

$ (0.08)

$ (1.21) Diluted $ (0.05)

$ (1.37)

$ (0.08)

$ (1.21)

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Gross Profit

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 95.6

$ (2.0)

$ 93.6

$ 97.8

$ 11.8

$ 109.6 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.1

—

0.1

—

—

— Restructuring and transformation charges 0.3

—

0.3

0.1

—

0.1 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 0.4

—

0.4

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 2.2

—

2.2

—

—

— Intangibles amortization 3.6

—

3.6

3.6

—

3.6 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 102.2

$ (2.0)

$ 100.2

$ 101.5

$ 11.8

$ 113.3 Gross profit margin, as reported 55.7 %

(14.7) %

50.5 %

57.7 %

38.8 %

54.9 % Gross profit margin, as adjusted 59.6 %

(14.7) %

54.1 %

59.9 %

38.8 %

56.7 %



Gross Profit

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 190.4

$ (1.0)

$ 189.4

$ 189.2

$ 24.9

$ 214.1 Acquisition and integration-related charges 0.1

—

0.1

—

—

— Restructuring and transformation charges 1.0

—

1.0

0.1

—

0.1 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 0.8

—

0.8

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 2.2

—

2.2

—

—

— Intangibles amortization 7.0

—

7.0

7.2

—

7.2 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 201.5

$ (1.0)

$ 200.5

$ 196.5

$ 24.9

$ 221.4 Gross profit margin, as reported 56.4 %

(3.3) %

51.4 %

57.6 %

39.6 %

54.7 % Gross profit margin, as adjusted 59.7 %

(3.3) %

54.4 %

59.8 %

39.6 %

56.6 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Operating Profit (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 6.3

$ (3.4)

$ 2.9

$ (2.1)

$ 7.7

$ 5.6 Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.2

—

2.2

0.3

—

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges 1.6

—

1.6

9.8

—

9.8 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 0.5

—

0.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.4

—

3.4

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 1.5

—

1.5

0.9

—

0.9 Intangibles amortization 6.3

—

6.3

5.8

0.3

6.1 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 21.8

$ (3.4)

$ 18.4

$ 18.4

$ 80.3

$ 98.7



























Operating Profit (Loss)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 10.3

$ (5.3)

$ 5.0

$ (8.2)

$ 16.4

$ 8.2 Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.5

—

2.5

1.8

—

1.8 Restructuring and transformation charges 4.5

—

4.5

18.7

—

18.7 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 4.1

—

4.1

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 2.8

—

2.8

2.0

—

2.0 Intangibles amortization 12.4

—

12.4

11.6

0.8

12.4 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 38.1

$ (5.3)

$ 32.8

$ 29.6

$ 89.5

$ 119.1

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Income (Loss) Before Taxes

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 6.2

$ (3.4)

$ 2.8

$ (5.1)

$ (64.6)

$ (69.7) Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.2

—

2.2

0.3

—

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges 1.6

—

1.6

9.8

—

9.8 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 0.5

—

0.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.4

—

3.4

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 1.5

—

1.5

0.9

—

0.9 Intangibles amortization 6.3

—

6.3

5.8

0.3

6.1 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 21.7

$ (3.4)

$ 18.3

$ 15.4

$ 8.0

$ 23.4



Income (Loss) Before Taxes

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 7.7

$ (5.3)

$ 2.4

$ (14.2)

$ (55.9)

$ (70.1) Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.5

—

2.5

1.8

—

1.8 Restructuring and transformation charges 4.5

—

4.5

18.7

—

18.7 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 4.1

—

4.1

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 2.8

—

2.8

2.0

—

2.0 Intangibles amortization 12.4

—

12.4

11.6

0.8

12.4 As adjusted non-GAAP $ 35.5

$ (5.3)

$ 30.2

$ 23.6

$ 17.2

$ 40.8

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



Tax (Provision) Benefit

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ (1.9)

$ 0.9

$ (1.0)

$ 0.8

$ 0.8

$ 1.6 Tax effects of adjusting items (4.0)

—

(4.0)

(5.0)

(2.9)

(7.9) As adjusted non-GAAP $ (5.9)

$ 0.9

$ (5.0)

$ (4.2)

$ (2.1)

$ (6.3) Effective tax rate, as reported 30.6 %

26.5 %

35.7 %

15.7 %

1.2 %

2.3 % Effective tax rate, as adjusted 27.2 %

26.5 %

27.3 %

27.0 %

26.3 %

26.8 %



Tax (Provision) Benefit

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ (2.9)

$ 1.4

$ (1.5)

$ 2.1

$ (0.6)

$ 1.5 Tax effects of adjusting items (6.7)

—

(6.7)

(8.5)

(4.0)

(12.5) As adjusted non-GAAP $ (9.6)

$ 1.4

$ (8.2)

$ (6.4)

$ (4.6)

$ (11.0) Effective tax rate, as reported 37.7 %

26.4 %

(62.5) %

14.8 %

(1.1) %

(2.1) % Effective tax rate, as adjusted 27.0 %

26.4 %

27.2 %

27.0 %

27.0 %

27.0 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions except per share amounts)



Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 4.3

$ (2.5)

$ 1.8

$ (4.3)

$ (63.8)

$ (68.1) Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.2

—

2.2

0.3

—

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges 1.6

—

1.6

9.8

—

9.8 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 0.5

—

0.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.4

—

3.4

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 1.5

—

1.5

0.9

—

0.9 Intangibles amortization 6.3

—

6.3

5.8

0.3

6.1 Tax effects of adjusting items (4.0)

—

(4.0)

(5.0)

(2.9)

(7.9) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 15.8

$ (2.5)

$ 13.3

$ 11.2

$ 5.9

$ 17.1 Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.09

$ (0.05)

$ 0.04

$ (0.09)

$ (1.37)

$ (1.46) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ 0.34

$ (0.05)

$ 0.29

$ 0.24

$ 0.13

$ 0.37



Net Income (Loss)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 4.8

$ (3.9)

$ 0.9

$ (12.1)

$ (56.5)

$ (68.6) Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.5

—

2.5

1.8

—

1.8 Restructuring and transformation charges 4.5

—

4.5

18.7

—

18.7 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 4.1

—

4.1

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 2.8

—

2.8

2.0

—

2.0 Intangibles amortization 12.4

—

12.4

11.6

0.8

12.4 Tax effects of adjusting items (6.7)

—

(6.7)

(8.5)

(4.0)

(12.5) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 25.9

$ (3.9)

$ 22.0

$ 17.2

$ 12.6

$ 29.8 Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.10

$ (0.08)

$ 0.03

$ (0.26)

$ (1.21)

$ (1.47) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ 0.56

$ (0.08)

$ 0.48

$ 0.37

$ 0.27

$ 0.64

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions except per share amounts)



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 80.9

$ —

$ 80.9

$ 93.0

$ 3.8

$ 96.8 Acquisition and integration-related charges (0.3)

—

(0.3)

(0.3)

—

(0.3) Restructuring and transformation charges (1.3)

—

(1.3)

(9.5)

—

(9.5) Post-RH Divestiture transition charges (0.1)

—

(0.1)

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring (1.2)

—

(1.2)

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

(3.7)

—

(3.7) EU MDR Compliance (1.5)

—

(1.5)

(0.9)

—

(0.9) Intangibles amortization (2.7)

—

(2.7)

(2.2)

(0.3)

(2.5) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 73.8

$ —

$ 73.8

$ 76.4

$ 3.5

$ 79.9 SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as reported 47.1 %

— %

43.7 %

54.9 %

12.5 %

48.4 % SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as adjusted 43.0 %

— %

39.8 %

45.1 %

11.5 %

40.0 %



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total As reported $ 164.5

$ —

$ 164.5

$ 181.8

$ 7.7

$ 189.5 Acquisition and integration-related charges (0.6)

—

(0.6)

(0.4)

—

(0.4) Restructuring and transformation charges (3.4)

—

(3.4)

(18.4)

—

(18.4) Post-RH Divestiture transition charges (0.5)

—

(0.5)

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring (1.9)

—

(1.9)

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

(3.7)

—

(3.7) EU MDR Compliance (2.8)

—

(2.8)

(2.0)

—

(2.0) Intangibles amortization (5.4)

—

(5.4)

(4.4)

(0.8)

(5.2) As adjusted non-GAAP $ 149.9

$ —

$ 149.9

$ 152.9

$ 6.9

$ 159.8 SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as reported 48.7 %

— %

44.7 %

55.3 %

12.3 %

48.4 % SG&A as a percentage of revenue, as adjusted 44.4 %

— %

40.7 %

46.5 %

11.0 %

40.8 %

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)



EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total Net income (loss) $ 4.3

$ (2.5)

$ 1.8

$ (4.3)

$ (63.8)

$ (68.1) Interest expense, net 0.1

—

0.1

3.0

—

3.0 Income tax provision (benefit) 1.9

(0.9)

1.0

(0.8)

(0.8)

(1.6) Depreciation 5.0

—

5.0

4.5

0.9

5.4 Amortization 6.3

—

6.3

5.8

0.3

6.1 EBITDA 17.6

(3.4)

14.2

8.2

(63.4)

(55.2) Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.2

—

2.2

0.3

—

0.3 Restructuring and transformation charges 1.6

—

1.6

9.8

—

9.8 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 0.5

—

0.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 3.4

—

3.4

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 1.5

—

1.5

0.9

—

0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.8

$ (3.4)

$ 23.4

$ 22.9

$ 8.9

$ 31.8



EBITDA

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total Net income (loss) $ 4.8

$ (3.9)

$ 0.9

$ (12.1)

$ (56.5)

$ (68.6) Interest expense, net 2.6

—

2.6

6.0

—

6.0 Income tax provision (benefit) 2.9

(1.4)

1.5

(2.1)

0.6

(1.5) Depreciation 10.3

—

10.3

9.4

1.8

11.2 Amortization 12.4

—

12.4

11.6

0.8

12.4 EBITDA 33.0

(5.3)

27.7

12.8

(53.3)

(40.5) Acquisition and integration-related charges 2.5

—

2.5

1.8

—

1.8 Restructuring and transformation charges 4.5

—

4.5

18.7

—

18.7 Post-RH Divestiture transition charges 1.5

—

1.5

—

—

— Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 4.1

—

4.1

—

—

— Divestiture related —

—

—

3.7

—

3.7 Estimated loss on Divestiture —

—

—

—

72.3

72.3 EU MDR Compliance 2.8

—

2.8

2.0

—

2.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.4

$ (5.3)

$ 43.1

$ 39.0

$ 19.0

$ 58.0

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions except per share amounts)



Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27.8

$ (2.6)

$ 19.8

$ (9.4) Capital expenditures (5.9)

(4.0)

(10.0)

(8.0) Free Cash Flow $ 21.9

$ (6.6)

$ 9.8

$ (17.4)

2024 OUTLOOK



Estimated Range Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.63 to $ 0.87 Intangibles amortization 0.37 to 0.34 Restructuring and transformation charges 0.08 to 0.06 Post RH-Divestiture transition charges 0.12 to 0.10 Other 0.10 to 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.30 to $ 1.45

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92.2

$ 87.7 Accounts receivable, net 123.0

142.8 Inventories 163.9

163.2 Prepaid and other current assets 22.3

28.8 Assets held for sale 72.7

64.5 Total Current Assets 474.1

487.0 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 110.7

117.2 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 29.4

26.8 Goodwill 794.4

796.1 Other Intangible Assets, net 226.2

239.5 Deferred Tax Assets 6.3

6.5 Other Assets 16.7

19.3 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,657.8

$ 1,692.4







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 10.2

$ 8.6 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14.4

12.8 Trade accounts payable 51.4

56.3 Accrued expenses 79.5

93.2 Liabilities held for sale 52.7

63.7 Total Current Liabilities 208.2

234.6 Long-Term Debt 164.9

159.4 Operating Lease Liabilities 28.8

28.3 Deferred Tax Liabilities 23.4

23.8 Other Long-Term Liabilities 10.5

10.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES 435.8

456.1 Stockholders' Equity 1,222.0

1,236.3 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,657.8

$ 1,692.4

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities













Net income (loss) $ 1.8

$ (68.1)

$ 0.9

$ (68.6) Depreciation and amortization 11.3

11.5

22.7

23.6 Goodwill impairment —

59.1

—

59.1 Loss on asset dispositions —

—

0.3

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition 8.3

(13.4)

(13.7)

(32.7) Deferred income taxes and other 6.4

8.3

9.6

9.2 Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 27.8

(2.6)

19.8

(9.4) Investing Activities













Capital expenditures (5.9)

(4.0)

(10.0)

(8.0) Proceeds from RH Divestiture post-closing settlement —

—

2.1

— Acquisition of assets and investments in businesses —

(2.5)

—

(2.5) Cash Used in Investing Activities (5.9)

(6.5)

(7.9)

(10.5) Financing Activities













Secured debt repayments (1.5)

(1.5)

(3.1)

(3.1) Revolving credit facility proceeds —

—

20.0

— Revolving credit facility repayments —

—

(10.0)

(20.0) Purchase of treasury stock (3.5)

(2.6)

(12.6)

(3.7) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options —

—

0.5

0.6 Payment of contingent consideration liabilities —

—

(0.5)

— Cash Used in Financing Activities (5.0)

(4.1)

(5.7)

(26.2) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (0.5)

(0.7)

(1.7)

0.2 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 16.4

(13.9)

4.5

(45.9) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 75.8

95.7

87.7

127.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 92.2

$ 81.8

$ 92.2

$ 81.8

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. SELECTED BUSINESS AND PRODUCTS DATA (unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,







Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

Change



2024

2023

Change Digestive Health $ 97.7

$ 93.0

5.1 %



$ 192.4

$ 181.8

5.8 % Pain Management and Recovery:























Surgical pain and recovery $ 32.3

$ 34.8

(7.2) %



$ 63.5

$ 69.5

(8.6) % Interventional pain 41.7

41.6

0.2 %



81.9

77.4

5.8 % Total Pain Management and Recovery 74.0

76.4

(3.1) %



145.4

146.9

(1.0) % Total Net Sales $ 171.7

$ 169.4

1.4 %



$ 337.8

$ 328.7

2.8 %































Total

Volume



Pricing/Mix

Currency



Net sales - percentage change QTD

1.4 %

3.5 %



(1.8) %

(0.3) %



Net sales - percentage change YTD

2.8 %

4.3 %



(1.4) %

(0.1) %





