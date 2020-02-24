Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at Two Investor Conferences in March

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that it would present at the following two investor conferences in March:

Conference: Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Location: JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida

Presentation Date: Wed. March 4 at approximately 9:50 a.m. ET

Speaker: Michael Greiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference: Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Florida

Presentation Date: Wed. March 11 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET

Speakers: Joe Woody, Chief Executive Officer and Michael Greiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical:

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com.

