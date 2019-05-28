Avanos Medical Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for CORTRAK*

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS), a company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life, announced today that its CORTRAK* Enteral Access System has received a 2019 Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country.

The designation was based on the recommendations of health care experts serving on a member-led council who interacted with the product shown at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange April 4. The council determined the technology had the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

CORTRAK* is designed to allow clinicians to confidently place tubes in an optimal feeding position. Utilizing an electromagnetic stylet to provide real-time location information ultimately reduces the amount of time it takes to properly place feeding tubes, improving the time to nutrition delivery. Blind tube placement can cause or contribute to different medical complications and patient suffering; however, clinical studies have shown that using CORTRAK* reduces the incidence of pulmonary complications1 and lowers pneumothorax rate vs. blind placement by 96 percent2.

"We are extremely proud of CORTRAK* receiving the Innovative Technology designation." said Joe Woody, Avanos chief executive officer. "This important recognition of CORTRAK* reflects Avanos' commitment to help hospitals feed critically ill patients faster and more efficiently."

"After reviewing feedback on CORTRAK* at our Innovative Technology Exchange, our member council agreed this solution deserves the Innovative Technology designation status. Congratulations to Avanos Medical on receiving this status," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

