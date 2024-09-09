GAME READY® Announces Partnership with NFL Defensive End and 49ers Star Nick Bosa

New Collaboration Marks GAME READY as the Official Recovery Partner of One of the NFL's Top Defensive Players

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAME READY, an Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) brand and a leader in innovative injury treatment and recovery technology, is proud to announce its new partnership* with NFL defensive end and San Francisco 49ers star, Nick Bosa. As part of this exciting collaboration, GAME READY has been named the Official Recovery Partner of Nick Bosa.

Nick Bosa, known for his relentless drive on the field and commitment to peak performance, will integrate GAME READY's state-of-the-art recovery systems into his training and recovery regimen. GAME READY's innovative cold and compression therapy technology has long been trusted by top athletes across the globe, and this partnership underscores the brand's dedication to supporting elite performance through advanced recovery solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nick Bosa, a true icon in the NFL and a testament to hard work and resilience," said Kerr Holbrook, Avanos Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This partnership highlights our shared commitment to excellence in performance and recovery. We are excited to see how GAME READY's technology will support Nick as he continues to dominate on the field."

"Recovery is a crucial part of my routine, and I'm excited to team up with GAME READY, whose products I've trusted for years," remarked Bosa. "Their technology helps me stay at the top of my game, and I'm proud to partner with them as I continue to push my limits."

This partnership will also include collaborative content, product promotions, and appearances by Bosa in support of GAME READY's commitment to helping athletes achieve their recovery goals. The collaboration will be visible across various media platforms, reinforcing the importance of effective recovery for peak athletic performance.

*This relationship is a paid partnership between Avanos and Nick Bosa.

About GAME READY

GAME READY provides innovative, multi-modality recovery systems for injury treatment and physical therapy. Our products are used by thousands of professional athletes, military personnel, and healthcare providers worldwide, helping them recover faster and perform at their best. For more information, visit GameReady.com and follow GAME READY on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Avanos Medical