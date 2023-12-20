AVANT BIO Emerges as a Leading Equity Firm in Life Sciences, Tech Bio, and HealthTech

Dec. 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT BIO LLC, a pioneering early stage and growth equity firm, announces its official launch, positioning itself at the forefront of today's transformative landscape in life sciences, tech bio, and healthtech industries.  The Firm's investments align with the convergence of groundbreaking technologies and an enhanced understanding of biology, creating a powerful synergy poised for breakthrough advancements in the future.

"At AVANT BIO, we recognize the immense potential within the life sciences, tech/bio, and healthtech domains. Our mission is to invest in companies that not only innovate but revolutionize these sectors in the coming years," said Daniella Kranjac, Founding General Partner of AVANT BIO. "We are thrilled to step onto the stage, supported by institutional capital, and bring to light the incredible new innovations we are championing in these spaces."

AVANT BIO's unique approach lies in its ability to catalyze value through disciplined investment strategies backed by industry expertise. The firm's extensive network serves as a gateway to accelerated growth opportunities for its portfolio companies.

"We are in the early innings of an unprecedented era of innovation, opportunity and growth in life sciences," added Peter Lee, Partner and co-lead of the investment team. "Our expanded investment mandate and exceptional team position us to uncover and drive the next wave of breakthroughs."

AVANT BIO's investment focus spans from early stage through late-stage rounds, fostering new growth and innovation at various stages of company development. With a commitment to amplifying value and a forward-looking investment strategy, the firm is primed to unlock the full potential of the upcoming advancements in life sciences, tech bio, and healthtech. Setting itself apart in a traditionally male-dominated industry, AVANT BIO is led by Daniella Kranjac, a visionary woman and vanguard in the life sciences and private equity landscapes.

