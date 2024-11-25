Avanti by Solution Tree Receives District Administration's Top EdTech Product Nomination

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti, an innovative online professional learning platform that empowers teachers with personalized on-demand professional development, has been selected as a finalist in District Administration's Top EdTech Product Awards. Winners will be announced at the 2025 Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), January 14–17, 2025, in Orlando, FL. This is Avanti's third consecutive year as a finalist, winning the award in 2024 in the Upskilling and Credential Technology category.

The annual FETC award competition celebrates cutting-edge advancements in ed tech and the organizations that enable leaders to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and the evolving needs of their schools and districts, ultimately fostering a more dynamic and effective learning environment.

Developed by Solution Tree, Avanti offers curated video content, implementation resources, and tools that help educators improve instructional practices, increase engagement, and achieve better student outcomes. Avanti's teacher-first approach ensures learning opportunities are relevant, practical, and aligned with the goal of ensuring success for all students. Avanti's win as a 2024 Top EdTech Product highlights its innovative solutions that address a critical need in today's rapidly changing economy. The platform provides educators with access to short, easy-to-understand instructional videos featuring current strategies teachers are using in the classroom. Reproducible resources help them develop the skills and knowledge needed to advance in their careers.

"This honor reflects our passion for designing a platform that puts teachers first. Avanti's purpose has always been to empower educators with accessible, high-quality learning opportunities that support professional growth," said Sam Fritz, Director of Avanti. "This recognition fuels our commitment to innovation and excellence."

Avanti builds upon the success of Solution Tree's credible, research-based content by offering customizable on-demand professional development for teachers by teachers. With access to a robust library of short, content-specific videos, educators can personalize their learning and enhance their craft without sacrificing valuable time.

For over 25 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti, online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more about Solution Tree.

