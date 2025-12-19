Avanti Residential Advances Denver Neighborhood Revitalization with Sun Valley Project

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Residential, a nationwide multifamily investor and operator, has broken ground on a new 78-unit build-to-rent townhome project located in Denver's rapidly evolving Sun Valley neighborhood. This investment reflects the company's long-term vision for thoughtful, community-driven development where housing is needed. Avanti Residential is partnering with Prospect and the Denver Housing Authority to make this project come to life.

As Sun Valley continues to take shape, this project contributes additional housing designed to support residents today and into the future.

The community, located just south of Mile High Stadium and west of the South Platte River, will feature larger-format residences with attached garages and select surface parking, responding to a clear gap in Denver's housing supply. While one-bedroom apartments dominate the market, larger units remain limited, particularly in urban infill locations. According to Apartments.com, there are just 326 three-bedroom apartments available citywide, compared to more than 4,000 one-bedroom units. By delivering homes with space for families, couples, and active professionals, Avanti is helping diversify housing options within the city core.

"Avanti Residential is proud to join forces with the City of Denver and Prospect to bring high-quality townhome residences to Sun Valley as part of this vital neighborhood revitalization," said Christian Garner, President and CEO of Avanti Residential. "Our new development is connected, outdoor-friendly, and built to last—delivering modern housing options that support families, working residents, and the community while fostering lasting growth and opportunity."

"The Sun Valley Townhomes provide a living environment which young families need in the urban core as they transition from apartment living to homeownership," said Scott McFadden, President of Prospect. "Denver's high cost of housing has forced the average age for a first-time homebuyer to age 40 which has many households renting longer than they desire. The Sun Valley Townhomes will fill the demand from this group with large units, private entrances and garages in a professionally managed rental community."

The new townhome project is strategically positioned next to the Platte River, where the new 11-acre Riverfront Park will commence construction next summer. The site offers direct access to downtown, employment centers, and regional transit.

"We're proud to celebrate with our partners at Prospect LLC and Avanti as they break ground on 78 new market-rate rental townhomes in Sun Valley," said Joaquín Cintrón Vega, CEO at the Denver Housing Authority. "This investment strengthens the neighborhood by welcoming new neighbors, adding vitality, and building on the affordable housing already here. It's about creating a community where people from all walks of life can live, connect, and grow together."

Residents will enjoy immediate access to more than 30 miles of multi-use paths connecting urban destinations with natural open space. By placing residents near shops, restaurants, and daily amenities, this new project contributes to a vibrant, walkable neighborhood and supports Sun Valley and the South Platte River corridor's long-term revitalization.

About Avanti Residential

Avanti Residential is a nationwide investor, owner, and operator of multifamily communities, creating long-term value through acquisition, development, asset management, property management, renovation, and innovation. The firm invests across market-rate and affordable housing, including conventional multifamily communities and LIHTC development and preservation, with a focus on delivering high-quality, lifestyle-oriented housing.

With more than 12,000 units under management, Avanti operates a vertically integrated platform led by an executive team averaging 25 years of real estate investment experience. The firm is committed to thoughtful growth, strong operations, and generating compelling, risk-adjusted returns for institutional and private capital partners while strengthening the communities it serves. For more information, visit Avanti Residential.

About Prospect

Prospect is a Denver-based, multi-family housing development firm. Their expertise spans across various facets of multi-family housing, including luxury rentals, for-sale condominiums, and affordable rentals. Prospect strives to create quality living environments for our residents and successful real estate investments for our partners and principals.

Learn more about Prospect at http://prospectprop.com .

