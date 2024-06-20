AVANTIS INVESTORS® LAUNCHES U.S. SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $45 billion* investment offering from the $245 billion** global asset manager American Century Investments®, expands its investment capabilities with the launch of a new mutual fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund (AVSCX).

AVSCX shares the Avantis Investors philosophy of being diversified, tax efficient and cost effective. The fund invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. small cap companies across market sectors and industry groups. The fund seeks securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing an enhanced emphasis on securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations and securities of companies with higher profitability and value characteristics. It has an expense ratio of 0.25%.

"We designed this mutual fund to follow the same strategy as the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC)," said Phil McInnis, chief investment strategist, Avantis Investors. "We are driven by the needs of our clients and have several interested in deploying this strategy in retirement plan lineups."

The fund will be co-managed by Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto, Senior Portfolio Managers Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, CFA and Ted Randall, and Portfolio Manager Matthew Dubin. AVSCX joins Avantis' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate. The full lineup is available here.

"AVSCX is a mutual fund version of our U.S. small cap strategy and looks to build off the success of AVSC, which was launched in early 2022 and now has over $1 billion in assets under management***," said Firestein. "We can build a small cap strategy that has broad diversification, similar to some passive options, while being thoughtful about valuations and implementation in an effort to improve expected results over time."

Avantis helps clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the consistency of indexing. Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA have led Avantis since its 2019 start.

*Assets under supervision as of 5/9/2024.

**Assets under supervision as of 5/15/2024

***Assets under management as of 6/13/2024

