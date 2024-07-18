AVANTIS REACHES $50 BILLION MILESTONE

Avantis reaches $50B in assets under management less than five years since launching its first funds

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Before celebrating its five-year anniversary this September, Avantis Investors® has already reached $50 billion in assets under management as of July 16. Avantis launched its first strategy on September 17, 2019, and now has $50 billion across 28 strategies serving more than 3,500 institutional and advisory clients. With a focus on financial science and a range of low-cost investment vehicles, Avantis' growth has powered American Century's rise to the fourth largest active ETF issuer1 and one of the fastest growing ETF issuers in the last decade2.

"As Avantis passes $50 billion in assets under management, we say thank you. Each dollar we manage represents the trust that many advisors, institutions, consultants and families have placed with us. We keep our absolute focus on our commitment to continue delivering state-of-the-art investment solutions and great service for the benefit of our clients," said Eduardo Repetto, chief investment officer of Avantis.

Powered by financial science with a choice of strong investment vehicles

Avantis' strategies share a common investment approach that combines a philosophy based on financial science with professional implementation aimed at increasing expected returns3 and managing risks. Its investment process is based on an academically supported, market-tested framework that aims to identify securities with higher expected returns based on their current market prices and other company financial information.

Avantis' goal is to deliver low-cost, broadly diversified solutions in mutual fund, exchange-traded fund (ETF) and separate account formats so that financial professionals and investors can choose the optimal vehicle to fit their clients' circumstances. All Avantis strategies use the same academically sound risk/return framework uniquely designed for Avantis.

Solutions that combine the best parts of indexing with the potential for active outperformance

Avantis strategies combine the aspects of indexing that make sense (broad diversification, transparency, tax efficiency, low costs) with the parts of active investing that can make a difference. "We focus on designing solutions to capture the benefits of indexing while simultaneously focusing on segments of the market that are expected to outperform. Our approach delivers the potential to capture higher expected returns in a systematic, cost-effective, repeatable and reliable investment process," said Repetto.

Owned by American Century and making an impact

Avantis Investors is owned by American Century Investments, a $256 billion* asset manager with a reputation for client care, stewardship and stability—bringing scale and allowing long-term focus. Through American Century's relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, investments with Avantis help support research that can improve human health and save lives. Since 2000, American Century's dividends distributed to the Stowers Institute have totaled more than $2 billion.

Recent industry recognition

With Intelligence named Avantis the 2024 ETF provider of the year.** Citywire Pro Buyer named Avantis the fastest growing asset manager in 2023.***

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com .

*Assets under supervision as of 7/15/24.

** With Intelligence's ETF Provider award is given to the most successful ETF issuer as determined by a combination of several elements, including flows and innovation. All ETF issuers who launched their US ETF before Jan.1 2024 are eligible for entry.

***Citywire Pro Buyer used Morningstar's organic growth rate measure which looks at flows as a percentage of a group's assets at the start of a period. The universe was limited to the top 100 groups by AUM.

1Source: Morningstar Direct. Assets are as of 7/11/24; net flow is as of 6/30/24. There are 287 active ETF issuers as of 6/30/24

2Source: FactSet as of 7/11/24

3Valuation theory shows that the expected return of a stock is a function of its current price, its book equity (assets minus liabilities) and expected future profits, and that the expected return of a bond is a function of its current yield and its expected capital appreciation (depreciation). Avantis Investors uses information in current market prices and company financials to identify differences in expected returns among securities, seeking to overweight securities with higher expected returns based on this current market information. Actual returns may be different than expected returns, and there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material has been prepared for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC – Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

Mutual Funds: American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor.

©2024 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved

Contact: Laura Kouri

(816) 340-4710

SOURCE American Century Investments